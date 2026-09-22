Family of Thai woman in Germany seek help after five weeks without contact

A Thai woman turned to social media to search for her missing older sister, who moved to Bavaria, Germany, after marrying a German man and has been out of contact with her family in Thailand for more than a month.

The woman, identified as Karatploy Kub, shared details of her missing 43 year old sister, Lapasrada Stenzel, in the Facebook group Thailander auf Deutsch on Sunday, September 21.

She urged Thai people living in Germany to help locate Lapasrada and asked social media users for advice about what she should do next.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Karatploy, Lapasrada married her German husband, David Stenzel, and moved to live with him and his family in Oberkotzau, Landkreis Hof district, Bavaria, about four to five years ago.

Karatploy said Lapasrada and her husband appeared to have a happy relationship and that her German mother-in-law also loved her.

Lapasrada reportedly kept in regular contact with her family in Thailand through Facebook Messenger and LINE. However, Karatploy said she last spoke to her sister on August 17.

The family reportedly does not have a telephone number or other contact details for David or anyone else living in the household.

ADVERTISEMENT

More than 50 people responded to Karatploy’s Facebook post, with several suggesting that she contact the Thai embassy for assistance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some social media users speculated that Lapasrada may have intentionally stopped contacting her family to avoid repeated requests for money.

Karatploy rejected the speculation, insisting that she and her family had never pressured Lapasrada for financial assistance.

Karatploy did not say whether the family had reported Lapasrada missing to Thai police or German authorities. She also did not provide information about whether the family planned to contact the Thai embassy or other relevant authorities about the disappearance.

Several missing person cases reported previously resulted in families eventually being reunited with missing family members after details were shared on social media.

In one case reported in Chiang Mai, the younger sister of a Turkish-German man approached his Thai ex-girlfriend after he checked into a hotel in the province and disappeared.

The man was later found by local police officers. He apologised to the public and his family, explaining that he had intentionally cut contact with them because he was trying to detox from social media.