Thai family rescued from house full of trash, cockroaches, and poisonous animals

Photo via Facebook/ ต้นกล้า จรยุทธ จตุรพรประสิทธิ์ - TonKla Chorayuth Chaturapornprasit

Move Forward Party (MFP) MP Chorayuth “Tonkla” Chaturapornprasit and his team helped a family of four living in a slum house overwhelmed with trash and an army of cockroaches, rats, snakes, and centipedes.

The MP Tonkla shared the story on Facebook, on August 19, that he visited the family at their house in Soi Charoenkrung 76 in the Bang Kho Laem district of Bangkok and witnessed their atrocious living conditions. The family consists of a six year old girl, her mother, and two grandmothers.

According to Tonkla, one of the old ladies suffered from mental health issues and kept collecting trash from outside and filling the house with it. As a consequence, it attracted all sorts of vermin and creepy crawlies.

From pictures shared on Facebook, the house was full of discarded plastic bottles, plastic bags, clothes, shoes, etc. Each family member had to sleep on a mattress placed on a pile of trash with cockroaches everywhere.

Tonkla revealed that together with some dedicated road sweepers from the Bang Kho Laem District Office, they removed all the trash and dirty, damaged furniture before cleaning the house. What shocked officers the most was the amount of cockroaches, rats, snakes, and centipedes living in the garbage.

Tonkla reported that all of the furniture could not be used anymore so the team bought new stuff for the family. Tonkla added that he urged the grandmother to promise not to fill the house with trash again and avoid smoking inside the house. He urged the family to shower daily as well.

Many netizens applauded Tonkla and his team for their dedication, and others expressed their desire to contribute by donating clothes, beds, and other needed stuff to the family.

However, the MP did not report whether the grandmother was undergoing treatment for her mental health condition.

Tonkla later shared an image of a young girl returning from school to see the clean house. Tonkla added that she was happy and excited to live in her new house.