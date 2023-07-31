Shocking surprise: Thai Facebook user electrified by 11 million baht bill

Transmission Towers Surat Thani.

In an unparalleled event, a Thai Facebook user was stunned after receiving an electric bill amounting to 11 million baht. Usually, the family’s bill lies within the boundary of 40,000 baht per month, thus, the recent drastic increase has courted distress and confusion. The shocking occurrence has exploded into a major point of interest online.

The distressed Thai Facebook user took to the We Are Consumers’ Facebook page yesterday to rant about receiving a bill amounting to 11 million baht. The astronomical figure induced astonishment in the virtual world, leading to widespread sharing and speculation.

The unnamed Thai Facebook user vented their frustration by writing…

“I’m boiling with anger. Please, admin, approve this post. Electricity bill of 11 million? The call centre says I have to wait until August 3, but the bill was emailed to me today. Last month’s off-peak cost was over 5 million, and the month before it was 29. Does anyone know what could have caused this? I have no idea, I can’t even sleep. I can’t even eat my food.”

For this month, the bill amounting to 11,780,004.62 baht has to be settled by August 21. The staggering cost is exorbitantly different compared to that of last month and the months prior, which had remained steady at just over 40,000 baht. This unexpected escalation continues to trouble the bill recipient, leaving them, and the wider online public, in bewilderment over its cause, reported KhaoSod.

Electricity bills in Thailand could become more expensive than ever by September, according to a source at the Office of Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC). In the past four months of the year, the cost of electricity in Thailand could break the 5 baht per unit barrier for the first time, rising by 90 to 100 satang per unit. The official fee was supposed to be announced at the end of July.

The ERC said the rising cost of imported gas used to generate electricity is the cause behind the steep rise in prices. Thailand is importing expensive Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) in replacement of low-cost natural gas from the Gulf of Thailand. Read more about the story HERE.