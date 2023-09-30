Thai express train derails in Phrae due to flooding

Image courtesy of Thai Enquirer, Facebook.

Water runoffs between Phrae‘s Kaeng Luang and Ban Pin stations triggered the derailment of Special Express Train 13 early this morning.

The train, which was travelling from Bangkok to Chiang Mai, came off the tracks at 5.48am as a result of the runoff.

The locomotive, a baggage car, and a sleeper car were the three carriages that succumbed to the incident.

As a result of the derailment, a passenger sustained minor injuries and was subsequently moved to another train to continue their journey, reports Bangkok Post.

The incident has caused a temporary suspension of trains that were supposed to run today. The cancelled trains are as follows;

Train No 102 (Lamphun – Krung Thep Aphiwat) Train No 8 (Chiang Mai – Krung Thep Aphiwat) Train No 51 (Uttaradit – Chiang Mai)

In related train news, a 55 year old man miraculously survived a collision with a train at the deserted Khlong Khwang Klan train station in Chachoengsao province. During the incident, He was thrown into a tunnel underneath the station’s platform after being hit by train number 849.

Even though the man survived the collision, he sustained severe injuries, including a broken leg and a gash on his forehead. For more information, click the HERE to read more.

In other news, a collision occurred between a Yala to Bangkok express train and a pickup truck. The accident resulted in the vehicle being seriously damaged but the driver fortunately survived the crash without any injury.

At first, the railway authorities rushed to assist the driver, expecting him to be seriously injured due to the condition of the vehicle. Surprisingly, he had no signs of injury and was later taken to the hospital. For more information, click the HERE to read more.

