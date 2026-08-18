Thai embassy receives Ban Chiang artefacts in Switzerland

The Thai envoy to Switzerland received several artefacts reportedly from a historic site in Udon Thani from a Swiss national who said that the items had been passed down through his family.

On August 11, Thai ambassador, Pannapa Chantararom, met the Swiss national, Albert Schussegger in Bellinzona, southern Switzerland to review the artefacts which are suspected to have originated from the Ban Chiang archaeological site in Udon Thani.

According to the Thai Embassy in Bern, Schussegger had contacted the embassy to express his wish to return the historic items to Thailand. Schussegger said the objects had been passed down through his family.

The collection includes pottery, painted pottery, bronze tools and weapons, bronze jewellery and ancient beads.

The embassy is coordinating with Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Fine Arts Department to examine the objects and establish their origin, period and authenticity. Officials will also prepare to transfer the items to Thailand.

The embassy described the handover as an example of cooperation and goodwill in preserving and returning Thailand’s cultural heritage. Officials also thanked Schussegger, emphasising that this reflects the good relations between the people from the two countries.

Ban Chiang archaeological site is located in the Nong Han district of Udon Thani province. It was first discovered in 1966 and later became a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1992. The site is best known for its red-painted pottery and evidence of early agriculture.

According to UNESCO, the site is considered the most important prehistoric settlement in South-East Asia, showcasing human cultural, social and technological evolution.

In related news, four other Ban Chiang artefacts were returned to Thailand from the US in 2024. The items were reportedly gifts offered to American soldiers by the Thai government in the 1960s.

In June of the same year, Thailand received architectural fragments from Phanom Rung Historical Park in Buriram from the Art Institute of Chicago. Researchers anticipated that the items may have been smuggled out of Thailand around 1965.

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