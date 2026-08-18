Thai embassy receives Ban Chiang artefacts in Switzerland

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: August 18, 2026, 3:04 PM
1 minute read
Thai embassy receives Ban Chiang artefacts in Switzerland | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ สถานเอกอัครราชทูต ณ กรุงเบิร์น Royal Thai Embassy Bern

The Thai envoy to Switzerland received several artefacts reportedly from a historic site in Udon Thani from a Swiss national who said that the items had been passed down through his family.

On August 11, Thai ambassador, Pannapa Chantararom, met the Swiss national, Albert Schussegger in Bellinzona, southern Switzerland to review the artefacts which are suspected to have originated from the Ban Chiang archaeological site in Udon Thani.

According to the Thai Embassy in Bern, Schussegger had contacted the embassy to express his wish to return the historic items to Thailand. Schussegger said the objects had been passed down through his family.

The collection includes pottery, painted pottery, bronze tools and weapons, bronze jewellery and ancient beads.

Ban Chiang ancient items
Photo via Facebook/ สถานเอกอัครราชทูต ณ กรุงเบิร์น Royal Thai Embassy Bern

The embassy is coordinating with Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Fine Arts Department to examine the objects and establish their origin, period and authenticity. Officials will also prepare to transfer the items to Thailand.

The embassy described the handover as an example of cooperation and goodwill in preserving and returning Thailand’s cultural heritage. Officials also thanked Schussegger, emphasising that this reflects the good relations between the people from the two countries.

Ban Chiang archaeological site is located in the Nong Han district of Udon Thani province. It was first discovered in 1966 and later became a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1992. The site is best known for its red-painted pottery and evidence of early agriculture.

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Ban Chiang artefacts in Switzerland
Photo via Facebook/ สถานเอกอัครราชทูต ณ กรุงเบิร์น Royal Thai Embassy Bern

According to UNESCO, the site is considered the most important prehistoric settlement in South-East Asia, showcasing human cultural, social and technological evolution.

In related news, four other Ban Chiang artefacts were returned to Thailand from the US in 2024. The items were reportedly gifts offered to American soldiers by the Thai government in the 1960s.

In June of the same year, Thailand received architectural fragments from Phanom Rung Historical Park in Buriram from the Art Institute of Chicago. Researchers anticipated that the items may have been smuggled out of Thailand around 1965.

Historical items returned to Thailand from Swiss man
Photo via Facebook/ สถานเอกอัครราชทูต ณ กรุงเบิร์น Royal Thai Embassy Bern

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: August 18, 2026, 3:04 PM
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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.