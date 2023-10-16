Terrorism threat: Thai embassies in France and Morocco warn citizens

Photo: mesbar.org

The potential threat of terrorism linked to the Israel-Hamas conflict has prompted Thai embassies in France and Morocco to issue stark warnings to Thai citizens residing or travelling in these regions. They have been instructed to steer clear of densely populated public areas and unnecessary excursions to tourist zones, which are perceived as susceptible to such attacks.

The Royal Thai Embassy situated in Rabat, Morocco, distributed a warning on Saturday, urging all Thais currently in the African nation to exercise additional caution and refrain from venturing into crowded places. This advisory, relevant for the forthcoming week, extends beyond Morocco to Tunisia and Mauritania, as per the declaration made on the embassy’s Facebook page.

The embassy’s warning draws on news reports of anticipated gatherings related to the Israel-Hamas war in these three countries. Such activities could intensify the risk of subsequent terrorist incidents.

This cautionary note was echoed yesterday by the Royal Thai Embassy in Paris, aimed at Thais living or travelling within France. The French government’s decision to elevate the country to its highest level of counter-terrorism threat prompted this warning. This decision followed the tragic event on Friday, where a teacher was fatally attacked, and two others seriously injured at a school in Arras, northern France.

French authorities speculate a link between the school attack and the Israel-Hamas conflict. The aftermath of the attack witnessed an evacuation of thousands of visitors from the Louvre in Paris on Saturday. This drastic measure was taken in response to a written terrorism threat received by the museum staff.

In a simultaneous move, 7,000 soldiers were mobilised for escalated patrols, and the Louvre Museum was temporarily closed for security reasons reported Bangkok Post.

