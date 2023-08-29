Shaken, not stirred: Thai elephant Play Pepsi survives brutal training with no serious injuries

Picture of Play Pepsi courtesy of Sanook.

A Thai elephant named Play Pepsi, which was recently subjected to brutal training methods is not seriously injured said examining veterinarians. The owner, who paid 1.5 million baht for the elephant, is willing to sell it to the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation for a fair price.

The case came to light when the Watchdog Thailand Foundation released a disturbing video showing the brutal training of the elephant using sharp metal hooks in Ao Luek District, Krabi Province. The video shocked viewers who viewed the act as severe animal cruelty and called for legal action against the owner and the trainers.

Investigations revealed that during the incident, Play Pepsi had attacked a trainer while he was attempting to chain its front legs. Another trainer retaliated by stabbing the elephant’s trunk and hind legs with a sharp metal hook, causing it to let go. This incident occurred two days ago.

Recently, a team of veterinarians from the Elephant Hospital in Krabi Province and the Provincial Livestock Office inspected the health of Play Pepsi, 19 years old. The elephant is kept chained in an oil palm plantation in Ao Luek Tai Subdistrict, Ao Luek District, under the care of its owner who feeds it. The elephant displayed no signs of aggression.

Veterinarian Ratchadaporn Srisunthorn, stationed at the Elephant Hospital in Krabi Province, reported that a general physical examination of Play Pepsi showed that the elephant is well-behaved, eats well, and excretes normally. It looked slightly thin due to the practice of not overfeeding it to prevent excessive weight gain which could lead to obesity-related health problems. However, wounds were found on the trunk and hind legs caused by the sharp metal hook. The wounds, though not severe or infected, are expected to heal within a week.

Meanwhile, Makkawat Khunthiphayalai, Elephant Conservation Manager of Krabi, National Ka Chabala Institute, Forest Industry Organization, disclosed that initially, the Elephant Hospital in Krabi will continuously monitor and take care of Play Pepsi’s health. He also mentioned that the Forest Industry Organization is willing to take care of Play Pepsi and take it to the Thai Elephant Conservation Center, National Ka Chabala Institute, in Lampang Province after negotiations with the owner.

The 52 year old owner, Phayap, revealed that he bought Play Pepsi from an elephant owner in Narathiwat Province in 2016 for 1.5 million baht. The elephant had a history of violence, having caused the death of seven mahouts in Narathiwat Province. After being brought to Plai Praya District, Krabi Province, it killed one mahout and his 19 year old son, totalling nine deaths. It also injured him by stabbing his right leg but he survived.

After the repeated incidents, he put Play Pepsi up for sale but nobody was interested due to the animal’s violent history. He had to keep it and if the Forest Industry Organization is willing to buy Play Pepsi for a fair price, he is ready to sell.

