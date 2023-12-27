Thai elderly seek help from ThaiHealth for palliative care

Photo courtesy of The Nation

Speaking at a pivotal seminar on palliative care, Dr Pongthep Wongwatcharapaiboon, the director of ThaiHealth’s healthcare development division, laid bare the heartbreaking reality.

“The statistics for 2021 are staggering – 12.5 million elderly people in Thailand, with nearly 47,000 bedridden and suffering. We need your assistance to provide the specialised care they deserve.”

These vulnerable patients are at risk of excruciating bedsores, compelling ThaiHealth to join forces with Wellbeing Creation Co Ltd, the General Practitioners/Family Physicians Association of Thailand, and the Physical Therapy Association of Thailand.

Dr Pongthep passionately advocated for the establishment of provincial health-restoration funds.

“We want to actively support palliative care, ensuring these patients are well cared for, shielding them from painful bedsores.”

Taking the lead in this compassionate mission, Dr Surasak Atikmanon, overseeing the distribution of health restoration funds, revealed a groundbreaking pilot project in 10 provinces. ThaiHealth aims to leverage these insights to expand their initiative nationwide, reported The Nation.

Established in 2001 by the Health Promotion Foundation Act, the Thai Health Promotion Foundation (ThaiHealth) operates as an autonomous government agency. Governed by a Board of Governance and an Evaluation Board, it utilises expert advisory committees. The multi-sectoral Board of Governance, chaired by the prime minister with the Minister of Public Health as the first Vice-Chairman and an independent expert as the Second Vice-Chairman, includes representatives from nine ministries and eight independent experts spanning various disciplines.

