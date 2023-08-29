United voices: Education associations list criteria for next Thai minister

Photo courtesy of Royal Coast Review.

Thailand’s National Association of Secondary School Administrators, along with the National Parents and Teachers Association and the Basic Education Committee of Thailand, released a joint statement outlining six desired traits for the country’s next Minister of Education and its deputy. The groups stressed that the roles require individuals with solid educational experience, capable of addressing the current challenges faced by the country’s youth.

The statement was announced by Narin Channadu, Director of Karnjananukhro School and President of the National Association of Secondary School Administrators (NASSA). It was highlighted that the education sector plays a crucial role in shaping Thailand’s future, hence the need for ministers who possess the qualities outlined by the associations.

The statement detailed that the minister should be knowledgeable and experienced in managing education, understand the issues and have a vision for driving Thai education to solve the problems facing today’s youth. The minister should also have a vision for setting policies and plans for managing Thai education, which at the moment lacks consistency across pre-primary, primary, and secondary levels.

Another point raised was the need for the minister to have a good image and be accepted as a role model for all Ministry personnel. Furthermore, the Minister should strive to reduce teachers’ workloads, which have strayed from teaching duties due to tasks assigned by various agencies. The Minister should also give hope and motivation to all educational personnel at all levels and develop the quality of education administrators, school administrators, teachers and educational personnel to be ready for changes in today’s world and Thai society.

Narin stressed genuine intentions to improve education, without political motives. He mentioned General Pernpoon Chidchob and Surasak Panchareonwong as potentials, noting performance as the key criterion. He urged addressing outlined issues, including teacher shortages and quality problems, due to numerous challenges faced by the Ministry of Education.

