Deliveroo dilemma: Thai delivery riders seek Labour Ministry aid after road woes

Photo courtesy of Peak Recruitment.

Thai delivery riders seek the Ministry of Labour‘s aid for legal and financial assistance post-road accidents. Spokesperson Supaporn Phanprasit underlined the daily hazards of handling apps, and e-commerce. Rushing for deadlines leads to accidents, injuries, and worse.

The group laments the lack of financial assistance or compensation from either the parties involved in the accident or the platform operators. The riders’ role is not officially recognised as part-time work due to legal conditions and agreements, and their shared income with their platforms is governed by a full-time labour system. Supaporn said…

“Given our status as employees, we urge the Ministry of Labour to negotiate with the delivery platform operators to provide rider protection, including accident insurance and medical cost coverage of up to 10,000 baht for each rider injured in a traffic accident.”

A recent gathering of delivery drivers at the Ministry of Labour requested the new government’s intervention to regulate the delivery platforms, mandating better welfare protection and fair income. Supaporn added…

“We desire a compensation fund to enhance the welfare of delivery riders. Immediate implementation of the compensation is required to alleviate the financial strain on the riders and their families.”

Former rider Maneewan Wongsrikham lost her leg in a collision with a truck that failed to signal a turn. The 38 year old gets 800 baht monthly from a government welfare program but hasn’t been compensated by her former platform.

Kasemsan Kruecharoen, the head of the Informal Labour Protection Division, revealed talks between platform operators and riders for a solution. The ministry is creating labour laws for delivery riders’ welfare, being reviewed by parliament.

Kasemsan further explained that while some people work as full-time riders, others don’t. During their discussions, the platform operators agreed to provide financial protection for riders during their working hours. However, the riders are advocating for round-the-clock protection.

