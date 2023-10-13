Thai dad’s wall-knocking bedtime method becomes hit among parents

Photo: Sanook

For new parents, getting their child to sleep can be a challenging task as each child is unique and requires different care, including their own unique bedtime routine. Recently, a young father shared his unorthodox method of lulling his child to sleep, which didn’t involve singing lullabies or rocking the child around the room. Instead, he would stand, sway, and rhythmically knock on the wall. Although the sound of the wall-knocking method may be annoying to some, it is this very sound that sends the little one in this family off to sleep in his father’s arms.

It turns out, there is a reason behind the wall-knocking bedtime method for the little one. The noise originated from a time when the child was a newborn and the neighbours were renovating their house. The constant wall-knocking sounds became familiar to the little one. Hence, whenever it’s time for the child to sleep, the parents resort to this unique method to send him off to dreamland.

After the story of this father’s child-rearing experience was shared online, it attracted a lot of immediate attention. Many parents empathised with the young father, understanding his predicament and sharing their own experiences of getting their children to sleep, reported Sanook. Some of the comments included…

“It’s the same with my son, Henry. After the neighbours’ construction stopped, he began having issues sleeping.”

“That’s true. When my child was in my womb, I used to sit near the fireplace. After birth, when we slept in an air-conditioned room, it turned out he didn’t like it. He preferred to sleep when it’s warm.”

“My child is also peculiar. He needs to sleep in a cradle and lean against the wall. After swaying him to sleep, I suffer from the shakes due to the forceful impact.”

This highlights that each child is unique, and parents often need to find innovative ways to cater to their child’s individual needs.

