Thai cyber police shut down online gambling rings, seize 18 million baht

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Thai cyber police successfully dismantled two major online gambling networks, confiscating over 18 million baht (US$498,000) in cash and revealing a staggering 300 million baht (US$8,296,000) monthly circulation. The crackdown occurred on February 15, under the operation of the Technology Crime Suppression Division (TCSD).

The operation was a collaborative effort involving Prasert Jantararuangtong, the Minister of Digital Economy and Society; Dr Siwaruk Siwamogsatham, the Secretary-General of the Personal Data Protection Committee; Police Major General Surapong Plearnsang, the Director of the Inspection and Supervision Office of the Personal Data Protection Committee; Police Lieutenant General Worawat Watnakornbancha, the Chief of TCSD; Police Major General Phumiphat Phatrasiwongchai, the Commander of TCSD 5; and Police Major General Nikom Chaiyajit, the Commander of TCSD 2.

The announcement revealed the arrest of 26 individuals linked to the gambling websites ramruy.net and pok9.com reported KhaoSod.

Nikom stated that the suspects included beneficiaries, financial managers, account jockeys, and administrators. The operation not only led to the seizure of significant cash amounts but also included assets such as two cars, two motorcycles, 11 designer bags, luxury watches, computer notebooks, and numerous bank account books, collectively valued at over 40 million baht. The two websites catered to a customer base of approximately 140,000 users, contributing to a monthly turnover exceeding 300 million baht.

In related news, the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) apprehended two South Korean nationals in Bangkok for running an illicit online gambling platform and overstaying their visas. Park Kyungjun, aged 30, and 38 year old Park Jongmin, were nabbed in separate houses within Bangkok’s Khlong Toei and Wattana districts.

Follow us on :













Operating under the banner of Oppa Casino, the duo amassed over 3 billion South Korean won (4.9 billion baht) between January 2019 and June 2022. Both men faced penalties for visa violations in Thailand before being extradited to South Korea to answer for their gambling offences.

The crackdown coincided with Thailand’s broader efforts, exemplified by the Department of Special Investigation’s recent dismantling of the UFA gambling network and the apprehension of other foreign nationals involved in various crimes.