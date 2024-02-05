Thai customs halt import of Chinese elephant-patterned trousers

Photo courtesy of Apichart Jinakul

A directive to halt the importation of Chinese elephant-patterned trousers has been issued by the Thai Customs Department, following the registration of the pattern’s copyright, according to statements from Commerce Minister Phumtham Wechayachai on Monday.

The Department of Intellectual Property (DIP) is presently conducting an inquiry into the ongoing imports from China, as shared by Phumtham.

The issue surrounding this much-loved apparel item was initially raised on a Facebook page, ‘Lui Chine’ or ‘shoot2china’, which boasts a following of 1.4 million individuals.

The page posted on Sunday that trousers available for purchase on Chinese online shopping platforms were far cheaper than those available locally, with prices starting as low as 30 baht per piece at wholesale rates.

It went on to state that some Thai merchants had begun importing items from China, with prices of shorts starting from 65 baht (US$1.82) and trousers from 75 baht (US$2).

“Thai manufacturers will lose out to the Chinese in every way. They need to fight back by highlighting the quality of the pants as the main selling point,” the post read.

The post also proposed that the Thai Select certification, a standard for quality manufacturing agreed upon by Phumtham, be implemented.

In the meantime, numerous wholesalers and retailers are seeking government intervention concerning trousers produced in China, reported Bangkok Post.

A merchant from the bustling Bo Bae market in Bangkok expressed that Chinese trousers have been a hit with customers for over a year due to their affordability, suggesting that the government implement an import tax to aid Thai manufacturers.

A seller from the Prathunam market in Bangkok expressed a desire for regulatory measures to be put in place. He expressed his wish for Thai-manufactured trousers to gain popularity due to their superior quality.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin stated on Sunday that the situation with Chinese-made elephant trousers serves as a wake-up call for the government to address copyright and marketing appropriation concerns.

When questioned about strategies and expansion in manufacturing, the premier stated that fundamental issues such as copyright protection should be prioritised over these concerns.

“Small matters like Chinese-made elephant pants reflect a lot on how we need to be quicker working on the nation’s protection efforts,” Srettha commented.

In related news, Thai authorities raided a fake seasoning powder factory, arresting five suspects and uncovering a Chinese investor’s involvement. Counterfeit goods under the brand RosDee were seized across three provinces.