Culture ministry plans to boost Thai tourism through Korean TV series popularity

The Thai Culture Ministry has voiced its intentions of capitalising on the increased popularity of Thai locations, brought on by their appearance in the latest Korean television series, ‘King the Land.’ Recognising this upswing in interest, the ministry plans to attract more Korean tourists and fans of the drama to these specific sites, boosting Thai tourism.

Culture Minister Itthiphol Kunplome attributed the ongoing popularity of these locations to the TV series, which he said had highlighted the charm of Thailand while simultaneously providing an uptick in Thai tourism. “We wanted to praise King the Land as it helps represent and promote Thai cultures and our way of life to international audiences,” he stated. “We encourage those who are watching the series to visit Thailand and visit the locations where it was shot.”

The shooting locations for this series were not limited to Thailand and also included several areas of Seoul. In Thailand, several key Bangkok sites including Wat Arun, Loha Prasat in Wat Ratchanadda, Wat Pak Nam Phasi Charoen, the Giang Swing, and Ong Ang Canal were showcased. Famous city areas such as Khao San Road, Iconsiam, Siam Square, and Asiatique the Riverfront received screen time as well. High-end locations such as Siri Sala Private Thai Villa and Mandarin Oriental Bangkok Hotel, and numerous Thai eateries, most notably the Vertigo & Moon Bar at Banyan Tree Hotel and the Ancient City in Samut Prakan, were also featured extensively, significantly highlighting Thai tourism.

Launched on Netflix in June, the drama series ‘King the Land,’ directed by Im Hyun-Wook, has climbed up the popularity charts. It features prominent Korean artists Im Yoon-ah, formerly of Girls’ Generation, and Lee Junho, a member of the popular South Korean boy band 2PM. In just one month, the series registered a total of 17.5 million hours watched or about 4.7 million views, securing its place as second on Netflix’s Global Top 10 list for non-English shows according to data from the streaming service, reported Bangkok Post.

Further supporting this initiative to increase Thai tourism, Thapanee Kiatpaiboon, Deputy Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, said the series has garnered a worldwide fanbase eager to visit the filming locations. She conveyed appreciation to the ‘King the Land’ team for choosing Thailand as a major filming location.

Given the considerable interest among Korean tourists in visiting the country, the Thai tourism authority hopes to welcome at least a million visitors from Korea this year. So far, the current year has seen nearly 800,000 tourists from Korea, providing an upscale in Thai tourism.