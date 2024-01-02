Thai criminal responsibility age may lower from 15 to 12 years

The Thai justice system is gearing up for profound changes to the legal age of criminal responsibility, potentially lowering it from 15 to 12 years old. This comes amidst growing concerns over an increasing trend of violent offences committed by younger individuals.

The discussion was brought to light today at the National Police Office, by Police Lieutenant General Torsak Sukwimol, who referenced a particular case of a 14 year old involved in a shooting incident at Siam Paragon on October 3.

As it stands, the young offender is currently under the care of the Kalayanee Rajanukhrin Institute, receiving treatment. According to Torsak, the police investigation is temporarily suspended until the child’s mental state is deemed ready for legal proceedings. The investigative team, consisting of police officers, legal professionals, and guardians, will then proceed with the necessary questioning.

Torsak reassured that the police have not been negligent in their duties, diligently gathering evidence and conducting interviews. The process requires collaboration with several related agencies.

He further emphasised that the law grants discretion to investigators and the court when dealing with juvenile cases, which has been exercised in this case. Torsak stated that the accused had been properly informed of the charges based on the truth, which indicates the use of discretion.

Addressing concerns from the victim’s relatives about the possibility of injustice, Torsak confirmed that the police have communicated with them, explaining the procedures in detail. The families of both the victim and the offender agree that the Kalayanee Rajanukhrin Institute should continue to take care of the young offender.

Considering public opinion that the current laws dealing with juvenile violent crimes are lenient, potentially leading to a lack of justice for victims, Torsak disclosed that the police have consulted relevant agencies. They have studied international examples to potentially adjust the age of legal responsibility from 15 to 12 years old.

This issue will be seriously discussed as violent crimes committed by children have become more severe, and more frequent, and the offenders are getting younger, reported KhaoSod.