Thai court denies bail for alleged rapist Samrit Rimthuen

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

At 2.30pm on June 6, Kanthas Phongphaiboolwetch, known as “Kan Jompalang,” accompanied victim Mira Durongchayanurak, known as “Nong Mira,” and their lawyer to Nonthaburi Provincial Court in a case against Samrit Rimthuen, also known as “Sue Dusit,” who faces charges of assault and rape.

The case was initially filed at Bang Kruai Police Station, resulting in an arrest warrant for Samrit. He surrendered to authorities on June 6 and was sent to Nonthaburi Provincial Court, where bail was denied following an objection from investigating officers. Samrit was transferred to Nonthaburi Provincial Prison. During the transfer, he was seen smiling and greeting friends who had gathered to see him.

Kan Jompalang said he brought Nong Mira to court to oppose bail at the initial hearing, only to learn the court had already ruled against it. He said the victim plans to continue opposing bail throughout any appeal process.

Kan thanked officers at Khlong Luang, Bang Kruai, and Rattanathibet stations for their help in securing the arrest warrant and advancing the case.

He also warned anyone considering leaking compromising footage of the victim to expect consequences. Kan said he would not tolerate further threats against Nong Mira and urged the public to consider how they would feel if someone in their own family faced a similar situation.

Referencing a widely shared social media exchange with Sue Dusit, Kan quoted: ‘You have to live with the truth, you have to live with the truth, understand a bit, who would know what’s inside.’

Nong Mira said she will not reconcile with the accused. She thanked Kan Jompalang for his support and confirmed she will continue to oppose bail during any appeal, reported KhaoSod.