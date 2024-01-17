Thai court clears postal worker accused of drug trafficking

Photo courtesy of Daily News

A Thai court today dismissed a case against a postal worker accused of being involved in a drug trafficking incident. The case pertained to the seizure of a parcel containing 6,000 ecstasy pills, intercepted at the Bangkok Post Centre in Hua Lamphong, Bangkok, on October 17, 2022. The parcel was traced back to Germany.

An Airport Interdiction Task Force comprising Customs officials, the Drug Suppression Police, the Security Maintenance Centre, and the Office of Narcotics Control Board discovered the illicit package. Following the seizure, the investigations led to the arrest of Chatchai Kaewngam while on duty at the Phra Khanong Post Office, resulting in his prosecution.

Chatchai’s lawyer, Nittisak Meekwad, stated that the court’s decision was based on the evidence and testimonies presented during the trial. The evidence vindicated Chatchai, proving he had no involvement in the drug trafficking operation. He was merely performing his duty, receiving the parcel unaware of the illegal substances concealed within, reported KhaoSod.

Nittisak further added that the court’s ruling marked a significant step towards justice, after a long legal battle. Upon hearing the verdict, Chatchai and his family were overwhelmed with relief, rejoicing in the validation of his innocence and the deliverance of justice.

In related news, in a successful covert operation named Poseidon 1, the Narcotics Suppression Bureau (NSB) cracked down on a substantial drug trafficking ring led by a former ship captain, Charnchai. Five individuals, including Charnchai, were arrested on December 4 in Chachoengsao.

Follow us on :













Authorities confiscated a significant haul, including 999 kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine (ya ice) and 1.2 tonnes of ketamine, with a total value of 140 million baht (US$4.05 million). The trafficking ring, involving both Thai nationals and foreigners, organized drug deliveries via a trawler in international waters.

The NSB is now working to identify additional assets exceeding one billion baht linked to the drug gang. Ongoing investigations emphasize the persistent challenges Thailand faces in curbing cross-border drug trafficking, highlighting the need for intensified efforts in the region.