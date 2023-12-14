Thai couple arrested for embezzling 24 million baht from employer

Photo via Facebook/ ตำรวจไทย - Thaipolice

Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division (ATPD) officers arrested a Thai couple for embezzling 24 million baht from their employer while working at a petrol station in the central province of Chantaburi between 2020 to 2023.

ATPD reported that a 47 year old Thai man, Wichian, and his 46 year old wife, Jatuporn, were former accountants at the petrol station in Chantaburi province. Their employer discovered that the couple embezzled over 24 million baht and somehow managed to conceal their fraud for three years.

The employer reported the matter to the Khao Kitchakud Police Station but, initially, the couple managed to evade the arrest. Police officers later located the couple hiding in Bangkok and arrested them today, December 14, at their rental room on Kampaengphet Road in the Chatuchak district of Bangkok.

They eventually admitted to their fraudulent activities and confessed that they wanted money for online gambling. They were taken to Khao Kitchakud Police Station for further punishment.

They will face a penalty of imprisonment of up to three years and a fine of 60,000 baht according to Section 352 of the Criminal Law, embezzling employer’s property.

In a related report, Bangkok police arrested a Thai security guard and his Cambodian wife in October for stealing assets and cash worth 1.1 million baht from his employer. The guard said he needed to rob to get money for his pregnant wife but the medical revealed that she was not with child at all.

Police believed that the guard wanted money to buy drugs as 2,708 pills of methamphetamine, also known as Yaba, were found in his accommodation on the day of his arrest.

Another female thief was arrested in the same month. The woman worked as a maid at her employer’s house in the central province of Pathum Thani and stole gold accessories and valuable amulets from the house. The value of the stolen items was not disclosed in the report. The woman admitted to stealing the items, saying she wanted the money to buy a car for her boyfriend.