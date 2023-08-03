Thai couple arrested for child abuse leading to blindness: Mother confesses to be the sole perpetrator

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Yesterday, police arrested a 30 year old woman, and her husband, 36 years old, in connection with the continued inflicted abuse on a five year old girl leading to her near blindness. Relatives of the girl had appealed for help after realising that her blindness was due to prolonged cruelty.

Her biological mother, Kesorn, and stepfather, Atthaphon, lived with the victim. Following an initial complaint from the relatives to the Sri Sawat police in early March, an investigation was initiated.

The Sri Sawat police arrested Kesorn and Atthaphon, a tourism employee, while they were working at a rafting site. Both suspects were taken to the Sri Sawat police station, Kanchanaburi for thorough questioning which lasted over three hours.

Kesorn confessed to physically harming the girl, while Atthaphon denied the allegations. Once they had been informed of the charges against them, of causing serious injury by joint assault, Kesorn was taken to the crime scene, reported KhaoSod.

The police kept a close watch on Kesorn as she re-enacted the assault scene. She admitted to punishing the girl by using incense in each hand, and stepping on her ribs, causing them to fracture.

Later, Kesorn revealed that she was the sole perpetrator, asserting her husband was not involved. According to her, he was present during only one incident, while on other occasions, she acted when he was off to work or fishing. Her motive was her daughter’s wilful behaviour and her intention was to discipline her. She expressed regret for her actions and vowed that if given the opportunity to make amends, she would never repeat the same.

Following the re-enactment, Kesorn and Atthaphon were taken into custody. Today, they will be handed over to Kanchanaburi provincial court for detention.

