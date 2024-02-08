Thai cop sparks debate for participating Miss Thailand 2024

A well-known Thai policewoman sparked a debate on Thai social media after participating in the Miss Thailand 2024 beauty pageant. Netizens directed their inquiries towards the Royal Thai Police (RTP), asking about the potential impact of her crown-chasing adventure when on police duty.

Before starting her career in the police force, Police Captain Cat, also known as Atitiya “Cat” Benjapak, was a famous singer for the GoldMaster Media record label. She is also known among beauty pageant participants as she scooped several awards, including Miss Thailand Chon Buri 2023, Miss Grand Si Sa Ket 2018, Miss Polo Asia 2019, and Miss Tourism of the Globe 2021.

In 2020, Cat joined the police force, initially serving in the Police Secretary Office, where her responsibilities primarily involved overseeing paperwork and ceremonies within the RTP. However, last year, Cat came under scrutiny for her swift ascent from police lance corporal to police captain in just three years. This promotion raised eyebrows, as it takes most police officers a lifetime to achieve such a rank.

The 27 year old policeman faced another wave of criticism from Thai netizens yesterday, February 7, after being revealed as one of 30 Miss Thailand 2024 candidates. Cat and other candidates presented themselves to the media for the first time at a press conference.

Cat’s participation in the competition surprised beauty pageant fans as she recently joined a farewell ceremony as the winner of Miss Thailand Chon Buri 2023. This also sparked a controversy among netizens about Cat’s ability to balance her police duties with her involvement in beauty pageants, singing performances, and other entertainment industry works.

“How often do you actually work as a policewoman? It seems like you’re in every competition.”

“Do you think people will just forget about the promotion drama?”

“Are you granting the RTP commissioner unlimited leave days? Seems like a privilege.”

“Your time management skills are impressive!”

“If you enjoy singing, performing, and participating in beauty pageants, it’s time to leave your police career behind.”

RTP defence

RTP spokesperson Archayon Kraithong defended Cat and the organisation saying there were no regulations preventing officers from participating in beauty pageants.

“The Office of Police Secretary is responsible for controlling and supervising her. As long as her participation does not negatively affect her duties and the RTP’s image, she can take leaves according to RTP rules to partake in the beauty pageant.”

Despite facing negative comments and criticism, Cat’s fans rallied behind her as she embarks on her latest quest to secure another crown. Many supporters lauded Cat for her talent in both her police career and the entertainment industry. Some have even remarked on her exemplary performance during the question-and-answer sessions on stage, praising her positive attitude and wealth of knowledge