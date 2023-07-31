Thai consulate warns against rushed Thai-Chinese marriages

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post.

In the face of rising numbers of failed Thai-Chinese marriages, the Royal Thai Consulate General in Kunming sounded a note of caution. The authority urged future brides to thoroughly appraise their prospective grooms’ backgrounds before affirming the marriage proposal. Additionally, they’ve been advised to procure the appropriate visa type and ensure their marriage registration with Thai officials.

The advisory resulted from a dialogue between journalists and Bhavivarn Noraphallop, the Thai consul general in Kunming. The interaction was part of a seminar, China in the New Era: What the Thai Media Should Know, organised by the China Embassy to Thailand in alliance with the Thai Journalist Association in Kunming from July 24 to 27.

Bhavivarn emphasised that the Consulate General gives priority to border safeguards and the welfare of Thai people living abroad. Owing to its geographical vicinity to Myanmar, Laos, Vietnam, and Thailand, Yunnan witnesses a range of border hassles like unlawful immigration, overstaying and criminal activities, necessitating continuous intervention by the consulate.

However, the rising instances of unsuccessful Thai-Chinese marriages have particularly rattled the consulate office. Bhavivarn attributed this trend to Thai brides embarking on their marital life with unrealistic expectations and without a comprehensive study about life in China. The subsequent disappointment leads to several women seeking acquaintance with the consulate in a bid to return home.

The Consul General went on to explain that many Chinese men are drawn to international brides due to Beijing’s One Child policy and the societal demand for a male heir for family continuity. She apprised that these factors have brought about a surplus of males over females in China which, in turn, has spurred a boom in matchmaker businesses that cater particularly to Chinese men seeking Thai brides.

The Consul General said…

“Thai women often approach these agencies with an aim to elevate their monetary conditions using their beauty as a lever. However, they often relocate to southern China without any prior investigation into the groom and their family backgrounds.”

She further observed that this lack of compatibility with the Chinese language and culture often results in disappointment with their new life, reported Bangkok Post.

It’s not uncommon for such brides to face harassment from their new families or be obligated to work tirelessly on their farms. But their yearnings to return home are often impeded as their exit requires the consent of their spouses, especially when children are involved, she revealed.

To mitigate these failed Thai-Chinese marriages, Bhavivarn encouraged Thai citizens marrying foreigners to retain their travel documents and ensure appropriate visas are in place for legal protection under Chinese law. Also, registering their marriage with the nearest Royal Thai Embassy can be beneficial in cases of emergencies.