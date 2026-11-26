A condominium buyer in Thailand has secured a 132,760 baht refund agreement after their mortgage application was rejected, following mediation by the Office of the Consumer Protection Board (OCPB).

Minister attached to the Prime Minister’s Office Supamas Isarabhakdi announced the settlement yesterday, November 25, saying the buyer had paid 265,520 baht towards a condominium before being denied a housing loan.

The payments included a reservation fee, a contract payment and instalments towards the property’s down payment.

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After the loan application was rejected, the buyer filed a complaint with the OCPB seeking a refund from the developer.

The agency arranged mediation between the two parties, who agreed to cancel the condominium purchase agreement. The developer agreed to return 132,760 baht, equivalent to half the amount the buyer had paid..

Supamas advised prospective condominium buyers to carefully review reservation documents and draft purchase agreements before making any payments.

She said buyers should also obtain written confirmation of any promise to refund their money if a mortgage application is unsuccessful, rather than relying on verbal assurances from sales staff.

People facing similar problems should retain their reservation documents, purchase agreements, payment receipts, mortgage rejection notices and communications with developers.

These records can be used when negotiating a refund or filing a consumer complaint.

Consumers can seek advice through the OCPB hotline on 1166, submit complaints through the OCPB Connect application or the agency’s website at www.ocpb.go.th, or contact provincial OCPB offices nationwide.

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