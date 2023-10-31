Thai community leader commits suicide after plan to kill ex-wife fails

Photo via Matichon.

A Thai community leader committed suicide at his home in the central province of Nakhon Nayok after a plan to kill his ex-wife at a school failed.

The director of Wang Phan Thip Phantaram School contacted officers at Mueang Nakhon Nayok Police Station after the school shooting incident at around 3pm yesterday, October 30. Officers rushed to the scene and discovered a bullet hole in a classroom wall and a bullet shell on the floor.

According to a teacher who witnessed the incident, community leader Pranom Bootsaeng parked his sedan on the school’s football field. He then got out of the car and walked straight to the classroom where her colleague was working, Pranom’s ex-wife.

Pranom tried to shoot his ex-wife but the bullet missed its target. The victim then fled the scene and hid in a safe place. Pranom rushed back to his car and drove out of the school.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident. The school did not reveal whether there were any students in the classroom at the time.

Pranom contacted a relative, saying he was going to commit suicide and wanted the relative to pick up his body from his house.

Surrender

The relative convinced Pranom to wait for him at home and urged him to surrender. Pranom agreed and asked his superior, the district chief, to accompany him to the police station. Pranom then went to the district office to meet his superior.

The district chief, Chumponphat Laohapanish, agreed to accompany Pranom, and both of them drove to the police station in separate cars. However, Pranom changed direction and drove to his home instead of the police station. On arrival, he jumped out of the car, entered the house and shot himself in the head.

The district chief immediately took Pranom to the hospital, where he later died.

According to Matichon, Pranom had just obtained a licence to purchase a firearm. His permit to possess and use the firearm had not yet been issued when the incident occurred.

Follow us on :













If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.

Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.