Thailand strips Israeli-born man of Thai citizenship over national security concerns

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 1, 2026, 4:39 PM
1 minute read
Thailand strips Israeli-born man of Thai citizenship over national security concerns
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Thailand revoked the Thai citizenship of an Israeli-born man after the Ministry of Interior alleged that he continued using his previous nationality and concealed information about holding Uruguayan citizenship.

Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul signed the revocation order for the foreign man, identified as Ariel Blastine, today, October 1. The revocation reportedly took effect immediately after the order was signed.

According to ThaiRath, Blastine obtained Thai citizenship through naturalisation under Sections 10 and 11(1) of the Nationality Act. He received his first Thai national identity card on June 14, 2019.

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The Ministry of Interior alleged that Blastine continued using an Israeli passport after obtaining Thai citizenship. On the day he received his Thai identity card, he reportedly travelled to Hong Kong using an Israeli passport before returning to Thailand on June 23, 2019, with the same document.

The ministry also stated that Blastine held Uruguayan citizenship and had used that nationality to travel abroad several times before applying for Thai citizenship. However, he allegedly did not disclose his Uruguayan nationality to officials or express an intention to renounce it during the naturalisation process.

The ministry cited the alleged continued use of his previous nationality and the provision of false information or concealment of material facts about another citizenship as grounds for revoking his Thai citizenship.

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The government stated that allowing the matter to remain unresolved could cause serious damage to the public and the state. Anutin therefore exercised his authority under Section 19, paragraph one, of the Nationality Act to revoke Blastine’s Thai citizenship.

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Thai media reports did not include a response from Blastine or his legal representatives. Officials have not publicly explained how the alleged conduct was discovered, and details about Blastine’s residence in Thailand were not provided in the reports.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 1, 2026, 4:39 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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