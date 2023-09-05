Blue Strike 2023 Thai-Chinese naval exercise underway, navy commits to sunken ship recovery

Photo courtesy of Head Topics.

In the Gulf of Thailand, off the coast of Chon Buri in the Sattahip district, a naval training exercise named Blue Strike 2023 is in full swing. This bilateral exercise between the naval forces of Thailand and China is a seven-day event, which started on Sunday, September 3 and is scheduled to wrap up on Sunday, September 10.

This exercise aims to facilitate the sharing of naval expertise, prepare for potential humanitarian assistance and disaster relief situations, and strengthen military relations between the two countries.

The annual military event includes the participation of Chinese submarines and warships, including the Changcheng submarine, the Siming Shan amphibious dock landing ship, the Anyang guided-missile frigate, and the Chaohu comprehensive supply ship.

Both armies are engaging in a series of training exercises for Blue Strike 2023, including land and sea training, sniping exercises, maritime search and rescue, and jungle survival. These exercises are taking place both in the upper reaches of the Gulf of Thailand and at the Phra Maha Chetsadachao Camp of the Marine Division in Sattahip.

In a concurrent development, approval has been given by Royal Thai Navy (RTN) Chief Choengchai Chomchoengpaet for the substitution of a German-manufactured engine with a Chinese-made CHD620 engine. This replacement is for a Yuan-class S26T submarine currently under assembly in China by the China Shipbuilding & Offshore International Co.

Moreover, the RTN has earmarked a budget of 200 million baht for the recovery operation of a sunken vessel in Prachuap Khiri Khan province. Of this total, 110 million baht will be utilised from the existing budget while an additional 90 million baht is expected to be sourced from the Budget Bureau to facilitate the mission. This mission is a testament to the financial commitment and priority placed on tackling maritime challenges and enhancing naval capabilities.

Overall, the Blue Strike 2023 exercise presents a valuable opportunity for both the Thai and Chinese navies to learn from each other, improve their skills, and strengthen their mutual relationship. In the face of potential humanitarian crises and disaster relief scenarios, this joint training will equip both forces with the necessary knowledge and preparedness to respond effectively.

Follow us on :













The commitment to upgrading submarine capabilities and the allocation of significant resources for recovery operations further underscores the strategic focus on enhancing naval capabilities and readiness.

Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page: CLICK HERE.