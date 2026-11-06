Thai children under 18 must show birth certificates to leave Thailand

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: November 6, 2026, 3:31 PM
1 minute read
Thai children under 18 must show birth certificates to leave Thailand
Photo via Suvarnabhumi Airport/Facebook

Thailand’s Immigration Bureau has tightened checks on Thai children under 18 leaving the country, and adults travelling with them must now prove their relationship with a birth certificate and, in most cases, a consent letter.

On November 4, Immigration Bureau Commissioner Police Lieutenant General Nopsin Poonsawat said the screening focuses on whether the adult has a genuine link to the child, and its aim is to prevent human trafficking, cross-border child abduction and children being taken out of Thailand unlawfully.

A valid passport and a birth certificate are required (original, a photocopy or an electronic image), and the rule applies to children of Thai nationality, so it also covers Thai children with a foreign parent.

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A foreign or a divorced parent flying out alone with a Thai child will need a consent letter from the other parent.

Thai children under 18 must show birth certificates to leave Thailand | News by Thaiger
Photo via AzmanL/Getty Images

A legal guardian must carry a copy of the court order appointing them, and a child travelling with anyone else needs a consent letter from both parents or the legal guardian.

The bureau said every consent letter must be made in front of an official at a district office or an embassy and is valid for no more than 60 days, while pupils on school sports, study or exchange trips can use a school letter instead if the school has gained consent under Education Ministry rules.

The bureau said documents and statements in the 32 refused cases raised suspicion that the children were linked to networks that register Chinese children under fake Thai fathers to obtain Thai nationality. It said these cases led to further investigations, arrests and prosecutions, but gave no figures for them.

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The checks build on a notice from Suvarnabhumi Airport’s departure immigration division over the summer, when Thailand began requiring birth certificates for children travelling abroad.

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Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: November 6, 2026, 3:31 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.
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