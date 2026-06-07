Thai chef praised for returning lost wallet in Hong Kong

A Chon Buri restaurant owner was praised after returning a wallet containing credit cards, documents and a large amount of cash in Hong Kong yesterday, June 6, after finding it near a roadside smoking area.

The wallet was found by Pratchaya Prayad, also known as Chef Maggie, owner of Klang Na Pla Khao restaurant in Chon Buri.

The story caught attention after the Klang Na Pla Khao page posted a video with the caption, “We are Thai.” The clip showed Pratchaya holding a black wallet reportedly containing premium gold credit cards and valuables linked to assets worth more than 10 million baht.

The video also showed Pratchaya and his group trying to locate the owner by checking a photo inside the wallet and searching nearby venues. After several hours without success, they went to Tsim Sha Tsui Police Station.

Soon after, a young Hong Kong businessman arrived to report the wallet missing. Police confirmed it was the same one Pratchaya had handed in, allowing him to return it directly to the owner.

Speaking at his restaurant in Chon Buri today, June 7, Pratchaya said he was visiting Hong Kong and had been sitting at a roadside bar before heading back to his accommodation shortly after midnight.

He noticed the black wallet near a smoking area and decided to look for its owner. After checking inside, he realised it likely belonged to a wealthy person.

After the wallet was returned, Pratchaya said the owner was relieved and grateful. The owner asked where he was from, and Pratchaya told him he was Thai and visiting Hong Kong from Thailand.

He said Hong Kong police also praised Thai people for their kindness, while the wallet’s owner thanked him for returning the valuables.

Pratchaya said Thai people are known for helping others wherever they travel. He added that anyone who finds valuables while travelling should return them to their owner to protect Thailand’s reputation.

In similar news, a Thai taxi driver returned more than 300,000 baht to two Sri Lankan tourists in Bangkok after finding a forgotten bag in his cab and contacting FM91 to help trace the owners.