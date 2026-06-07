Thai chef praised for returning lost wallet in Hong Kong

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: June 7, 2026, 10:40 AM
50 1 minute read
Thai chef praised for returning lost wallet in Hong Kong | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Facebook: คลังนาปลาข้าว

A Chon Buri restaurant owner was praised after returning a wallet containing credit cards, documents and a large amount of cash in Hong Kong yesterday, June 6, after finding it near a roadside smoking area.

The wallet was found by Pratchaya Prayad, also known as Chef Maggie, owner of Klang Na Pla Khao restaurant in Chon Buri.

The story caught attention after the Klang Na Pla Khao page posted a video with the caption, “We are Thai.” The clip showed Pratchaya holding a black wallet reportedly containing premium gold credit cards and valuables linked to assets worth more than 10 million baht.

A Thai chef helped return a lost wallet to a businessman in Hong Kong after finding cash, cards and documents near a roadside area.
Photo via Facebook: คลังนาปลาข้าว

The video also showed Pratchaya and his group trying to locate the owner by checking a photo inside the wallet and searching nearby venues. After several hours without success, they went to Tsim Sha Tsui Police Station.

Soon after, a young Hong Kong businessman arrived to report the wallet missing. Police confirmed it was the same one Pratchaya had handed in, allowing him to return it directly to the owner.

Speaking at his restaurant in Chon Buri today, June 7, Pratchaya said he was visiting Hong Kong and had been sitting at a roadside bar before heading back to his accommodation shortly after midnight.

He noticed the black wallet near a smoking area and decided to look for its owner. After checking inside, he realised it likely belonged to a wealthy person.

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After the wallet was returned, Pratchaya said the owner was relieved and grateful. The owner asked where he was from, and Pratchaya told him he was Thai and visiting Hong Kong from Thailand.

A Thai chef helped return a lost wallet to a businessman in Hong Kong after finding cash, cards and documents near a roadside area.
Photo via Facebook: คลังนาปลาข้าว

He said Hong Kong police also praised Thai people for their kindness, while the wallet’s owner thanked him for returning the valuables.

Pratchaya said Thai people are known for helping others wherever they travel. He added that anyone who finds valuables while travelling should return them to their owner to protect Thailand’s reputation.

In similar news, a Thai taxi driver returned more than 300,000 baht to two Sri Lankan tourists in Bangkok after finding a forgotten bag in his cab and contacting FM91 to help trace the owners.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: June 7, 2026, 10:40 AM
50 1 minute read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.