Thai CEO donates 1 million baht at singer Kong Huai Rai’s concert

A donation of 1 million baht was bestowed upon the popular singer Kong Huai Rai by Ninew-Niphanrat Salika, the young, wealthy CEO of a world-renowned brand. The generous contribution, made during one of Kong’s concerts, has been deemed the largest garland he has ever received.

Kong Huai Rai shared the news with his Facebook followers, posting a picture of the benevolent woman and expressing his gratitude.

“This woman gave me 1,000,000 baht to make merit at my concert. I consider it the largest garland I’ve ever received. I will pass it on to children and the less fortunate.”

The philanthropic woman in question, Ninew, is a successful entrepreneur from Nong Khai. She is a managing director, founder, and CEO of Thai Kori Nomimono Co., Ltd. Her company produces and distributes the flavoured fish sauce brand Tamnua, which is widely available in leading stores across the country.

In addition to this, her company also manufactures fish sauce for several other brands. She is also the rights holder of MUT Sakon Nakhon 2023.

Ninew was in a relationship with another well-known singer but they parted ways. Despite not being lucky in love, she has found immense success in her business endeavours. Ninew has truly embodied the image of a beautiful and wealthy CEO.

It may not have been 1 million baht but Inthraram Temple in the Mueang Mai Subdistrict of Amphawa District of Samut Songkhram province, was generous with its donations last week for National Children’s Day, giving away gold rings, laptops, and smartphones.

Phra Metheewatcharaprachathorn, better known as Assistant Professor Dr Luang Phor Daeng Nanthiyo, Advisor to the Abbot of Region 15, Abbot of Intharam Temple, donated bicycles and 50 kilogrammes of rice to various schools in the province.

They were used for activities to be held on National Children’s Day, which took place on January 13. Teachers from 42 different schools received this donation.