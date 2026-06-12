Thai lawyer, wife in alleged fraud case released on bail

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: June 12, 2026, 1:10 PM
370 1 minute read
Thai lawyer, wife in alleged fraud case released on bail | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ EasyYukhon

A well-known lawyer and his wife were temporarily released after the Criminal Court sentenced them in a fraud accusation made by a Thai millionaire living in France.

The case centres on Jatuporn “Oil” Ubonlert, a Thai millionaire based in France, who accused lawyer Sittha “Tum” Biabangkerd of taking around 71 million baht intended for investment in a lottery platform.

Oil told investigators that the business showed no progress, and she later asked for the money to be returned. She alleged that Tum refused and instead used the funds to support a luxury lifestyle for himself and his family.

Tum denied the allegation, stating the money was a personal gift rather than an investment. He cited a close relationship with Oil and said she had previously provided financial support to his children.

Thai lawyer, Sittha, and wife released on bail
Photo via Facebook/ EasyYukhon

Oil maintained her claim, leading to the arrest of Tum and his wife, Patidta Biabangkerd, in Chachoengsao province in 2024. Both were held in custody during the investigation and court proceedings.

Yesterday, June 11, the Criminal Court sentenced Tum to six years in prison and ordered him to repay 72.5 million baht to Oil, with an additional five per cent interest.

Following the ruling, the defendants sought temporary release. The court approved bail of 1 million baht, and both were released later that day after one year and seven months in detention. They are prohibited from travelling abroad without court permission.

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Sittha Biabangkerd temporarily released
Photo via Facebook/ EasyYukhon

Tum said he intends to appeal the decision and expressed confidence in the judicial process. He stated that he respects the court’s ruling and believes the case will be reconsidered fairly.

The case previously drew public attention when media proprietor and political activist Sondhi Limthongkun voiced support for Oil’s claims. In response, Tum publicly challenged Sondhi, stating he would drink 71 glasses of urine if proven innocent, and the same if found guilty.

During a media interview following his release, Tum repeated the challenge and increased it to 142 glasses, saying he remained confident the outcome would change on appeal.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: June 12, 2026, 1:10 PM
370 1 minute read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.