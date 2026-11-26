Donations to a fund supporting the construction of border fences, military bunkers and civilian shelters along the Thai-Cambodian border have reached 269.24 million baht, with several projects already completed.

The Hataitip Fund, operating under the Chulabhorn Foundation, reported total contributions of 269,237,665.47 baht as of November 24.

Of that amount, 161.35 million baht has been allocated to construction projects, including 109.54 million baht for the Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters and 51.81 million baht for the Royal Thai Army.

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The fund has a remaining balance of 107.89 million baht.

In Pong Nam Ron district, Chanthaburi, the Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters has completed a 1.31 kilometre section of border fencing, while construction of another 3.45 kilometre section is 96% complete.

A further 3.62 kilometres of fencing is planned for a later phase.

The headquarters has also completed 9.61 kilometres of roads in the district, including a 1.23 kilometre access route for transporting construction materials and machinery.

The other 8.38 kilometres consist of a patrol road, with asphalt paving planned for a later phase.

Alongside the fencing and road projects, the armed forces have completed 428 military bunkers and 50 civilian shelters along the border.

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The Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters installed 100 individual bunkers for border troops and 40 civilian shelters at temples, schools and communities near the border.

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The Royal Thai Army separately completed 328 two-person bunkers at military bases and 10 shelters for civilians in areas considered at risk.

All 478 bunkers and shelters have been completed, according to the fund’s latest progress report.

The Hataitip Fund thanked donors for supporting the border projects and confirmed that it continues to accept contributions.

Donations can be made through the fund’s office, designated bank accounts or its official e-Donation system. The fund also warned contributors to check account details carefully to avoid fraudulent donation requests.

Eligible donations may qualify for a double tax deduction when the required information is submitted to the Revenue Department through the approved donation system.