Thai businessman rapes 13 year old girl who falls victim to job scam

Photo via Facebook/ มูลนิธิ วิน วิน

A non-profit organisation demanded the Royal Thai Police punish a businessman who raped a 13 year old schoolgirl after he lured the girl into working as a maid at his company in the central province of Kanchanaburi.

The Win Win Foundation revealed to the public that the parents of the victim reached out and informed the organisation that a female director at Nong Pang Tru School in Kanchanaburi lured students into providing sex services.

The director, Thaparneau Maneesuwan, denied involvement but exposed the businessman named Charn, who deceived the school and the alleged victim.

According to Thaparneau, Charn told her that he wanted to help students get out of debt and poverty by offering part-time maid positions at his company, saying the students could work there at weekends and earn 350 baht per day.

Thaparneau stated that the company was quite far from the school and no students applied for the positions but added she knew another schoolgirl who was interested in the part-time maid job. Later, two students aged 13 years old applied for the position and worked together with the maid at the businessman’s company.

Charn later complained to Thaparneau that the maid was lazy so dismissed her and one student, adding he would keep one student to work at the company.

Thaparneau stated she received a call from the student’s parents at night on Sunday, August 13 that Charn took the student to a hotel and raped her.

The victim, A, revealed the whole situation to a psychologist. She explained that Charn picked her up to work on the incident day. He stopped at a drugstore and informed her that he would buy emergency contraceptive pills.

According to A, Charn took her to a hotel and forced her into a room. He ordered a bottle of beer and drank it while ordering her to take a shower. She begged him to let her go but he refused. Charn then asked her to massage him before he sexually assaulted her.

Charn gave her 350 baht and dropped her at the bus stop where he picked her up. A said she was not ready to travel back home and decided to visit a friend’s house. Her friend noticed her stress and worry and decided to ask her. She revealed the details to the friend and the friend’s parents, who later informed A’s parents.

A revealed that she filed a complaint at Sam Rong Police Station but the police did not issue a charge against Charn. Officers urged her to drop the charge and instead try and make an agreement with Charn on some compensation.

The advisory director of the Win Win Foundation, Chalida Palamart, said the sexual assault case could not be settled as the police suggested. The rapist must face legal punishment for what he has done and the girl must be compensated appropriately.

Chalida reported that the foundation had contacted the relevant departments to take care of the victim both physically and mentally and would follow up on the case closely to get justice for the girl.

The school director insisted that the school was not involved in the crime and would report the issue to Kanchanaburi Primary Educational Service Area Office 1.