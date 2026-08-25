TikTok video gets sick grandfather medical help at last

Thai authorities offered assistance to a Thai-British man and his 85 year old grandfather after a video showing their severely rundown home in Nakhon Ratchasima attracted widespread attention online.

The story of the Thai-British man, identified only as Tar, went viral after TikTok user, @top1968, shared footage of Tar and his 85 year old grandfather, Watcharapong Thongtaem, and their poor living conditions on August 22.

Tar and his grandfather live in a house on Muk Montri 22 Road in Nakhon Ratchasima. The house reportedly had no proper bedroom or bathroom and very few basic facilities.

Tar takes care of his grandfather, who is partially paralysed and has difficulty moving. Watcharapong also suffers from high blood pressure and gout. He had not received medical treatment for about a year because his limited mobility made travelling to hospital difficult.

Following the viral post, Nakhon Ratchasima Municipality Mayor Wannarat Chankunakul and officials from the municipality’s Public Health and Environment Office and Social Welfare Division visited the home to assess the family’s living conditions and provide assistance.

The authorities provided 80,000 baht to renovate the house and make it safer and more suitable for Watcharapong.

Officials also reviewed Watcharapong’s medical history and arranged further treatment for him at Public Health Centre 3. The centre retrieved his medical records from Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital to help doctors plan appropriate treatment.

Tar expressed gratitude to the TikToker and authorities for their assistance. He said his main priority was to ensure his grandfather could live comfortably because Watcharapong had raised him since childhood and was like a father to him. He added that he wanted to do everything he could to take care of him.

Tar also said that he had sometimes felt disappointed with his circumstances but chose not to give up. He said people could not choose the circumstances they were born into but could choose to change their lives for the better.

The story attracted widespread support online, with netizens praising Tar for his devotion to his grandfather and wishing the family a better future.

Some netizens also urged Thai social media influencers and celebrities to consider hiring Tar for livestreaming sales, while others encouraged businesses in the area to offer him work to help support his grandfather.

It was not clear from the videos or news reports whether Tar is still studying or has a full-time job to support his grandfather.

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