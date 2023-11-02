Bird breeders tweet plea to un-list the red-whiskered bulbul

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post.

Thailand‘s red-whiskered bulbul breeders’ association launched an appeal to the government, seeking to remove the bird from its list of protected species. The association argues that the breeding industry previously generated a substantial income for the economy, amounting to a billion baht.

Suratep Boonyavatvanit, president of the association, highlighted that half a decade ago, there were approximately a million breeders and double the number of red-whiskered bulbuls in the market. However, ever since the bird was designated a protected species, which necessitates special permission for breeding them commercially, the numbers have experienced a significant downfall.

Suratep pointed out that 50% of the breeders have withdrawn from the market since then. This has resulted in a decrease in the contribution to both employment and the nation’s economy, with current estimates standing at a mere 200 to 300 million baht annually.

“Red-whiskered bulbuls hold value, with some even fetching six to seven figures. During the prime of the bird-breeding business, they brought in 1 billion baht annually for the economy. The supply chain employs millions of people, encompassing bird food, bird trade, and bird showcases.”

Suratep urged the government to consider the economic value of red-whiskered bulbuls and contemplate removing the bird from the protected species list. This, he believes, would stimulate public interest in breeding the species and employ more individuals to bolster the industry.

Suratep also shared that the association has been advocating for the delisting of red-whiskered bulbuls for over a decade and is open to making concessions considering the apprehensions of conservation groups, reported Bangkok Post.

The United Thai Nation Party expressed its support for the association’s initiative. It intends to submit a petition to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, seeking the bird’s delisting.

