Phuket student shines at Coding Olympiad Grand Final in Italy

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 17, 2026, 11:54 AM
1 minute read
Phuket student shines at Coding Olympiad Grand Final in Italy | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ True Coding School

A nine year old student from Phuket has won two first-place awards at the International STEM Olympiad & Coding Olympiad – Grand Final 2026 in Rome, Italy, earning praise from his school, the Thai public and Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

Pavin “Pace” Pattanavekin, a Grade 3 student at True Coding School Phuket, was recognised for his achievement in a Facebook post published by the school on July 12. His success has since attracted widespread attention online.

Pace competed in the Grades 3 to 11 category of the International STEM Olympiad & Coding Olympiad, facing students several years older from around the world. Despite being one of the youngest competitors, he secured two first-place awards.

Phuket boy winds world's coding competition
Photo via Facebook/ True Coding School

According to True Coding School Phuket, the competition is one of the world’s largest international events for young programmers. This year’s event brought together participants from more than 153 countries, representing over 1,700 schools, 2,100 teachers and more than 38,000 students.

The school noted that this is not Pace’s first international achievement. In 2025, he won three gold medals at the Coding Olympiad Grand Final in New York City.

Highlighting the young student’s accomplishment, the school wrote, “Age is never a limit to achieving success on the world stage.”

Thai boys tops world's coding competition in Rome, Italy
Photo via Facebook/ True Coding School

Pace’s achievement prompted an outpouring of congratulations on social media, with many Thai users praising his talent and saying his success had brought pride to Thailand.

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Today, Prime Minister’s Office spokesperson Rachada Dhanadirek said PM Anutin had acknowledged Pace’s achievement while attending the World AI Conference in Shanghai.

According to the spokesperson, Anutin praised Pace’s talent, perseverance and determination, while also congratulating his family, teachers and everyone who supported his development.

Thai boy priased for his talent after winning international coding competition
Photo via Facebook/ True Coding School

The PM said Pace’s success demonstrates that Thai children have the potential to compete with their peers around the world when given the right opportunities and support.

He also encouraged young people across Thailand to believe in themselves, embrace creativity and continue learning, saying opportunities exist regardless of where they are born or raised.

Rachada added that the PM said Pace’s achievement reflects Thailand’s ambitions in technology and innovation, which align with his participation in the World AI Conference to strengthen international cooperation and create new opportunities for the country.

Phuket student shines at Coding Olympiad Grand Final in Italy | News by Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ True Coding School

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 17, 2026, 11:54 AM
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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.