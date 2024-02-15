Thai boy assaulted by jealous teenagers for being ‘too handsome’

A 15 year old Thai boy suffered serious injuries after a group of teenagers beat him up for being “too handsome” in the Isaan province of Udon Thani.

Residents in the Ban Nong Kanon Simma in the Ban Dung district of Udon Thani urged the police to take action on the group of teenagers, aged between 12 and 16, responsible for a physical assault on the 15 year old Mooyong.

Mooyong was admitted to the Bandung Crown Prince Hospital on the evening of February 11 after the physical assault. He was unconscious for two days as a result of the attack. Mooyong recovered and recounted the incident to Channel 3 yesterday, February 14.

According to Mooyong, he and four friends went to a barbershop that day and encountered a gang of four teenagers on their way. The gang demanded they stop their motorcycles and challenged them to a fight. When Mooyong inquired about the cause of their anger, the gang explained they were envious of his good looks.

Mooyong revealed that the rival gang brandished two guns, leaving him unable to retaliate. During the altercation, one of the gang members, 16 year old Bas, delivered a blow to his neck, causing him to lose consciousness at the scene. Mooyong’s companion then rushed him to the hospital on a motorcycle.

Mooyong further explained that due to the haste of his friends, they inadvertently dragged his foot along the route to the hospital, resulting in an injury to his foot as well.

Residents of Ban Nong Kanon Simma informed Channel 3 that the teenage gang responsible for assaulting Mooyong hailed from various communities in the neighbouring province of Sakon Nakhon. They disclosed that Mooyong was not the first victim; the teenage suspects had shot another victim last month. However, no arrests or progress had been made in the case.

The leader of Ban Nong Kanon Simma, Boonhome Jankhiao, expressed his opinion that the teenagers probably imitated the act of the teenage murderers who killed a Thai woman in Sa Kaeo province. He believes that the light punishment for young criminals encourages them to commit crimes.

As of now, there has been no response from the police officers in the area or the administrative authorities regarding the case.

