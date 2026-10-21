Thai bassist thanks doctor who flags rare hormonal condition during his performance

A Thai bassist thanked a doctor whose handwritten note prompted him to seek medical screening for acromegaly, a rare hormonal condition, after she noticed him performing at an event in Bangkok.

The musician, known as Ford, shared a photograph of the note on social media, asking for help finding the female doctor who had written it. The message read…

“Excuse me, I’m a doctor. I happened to notice the bass player (the one wearing a black outfit and glasses). I’m not sure if he has regular health check-ups or sees a doctor, but I’d suggest having him screened for acromegaly.”

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Ford said he received the note on June 7 after performing at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre. He followed the doctor’s suggestion, underwent surgery and had recently returned home to recover.

The musician said he was grateful that the doctor had noticed something that prompted him to seek medical attention. He added that he had not previously known about acromegaly and had not recognised its possible symptoms himself.

Ford said he wanted to thank the doctor in person, adding that his condition might have become more serious had he not received her warning.

Acromegaly is a rare condition caused by excessive growth hormone production. It can lead to enlargement of the hands, feet and facial features, as well as wider gaps between teeth. Other possible symptoms include headaches, vision problems, joint pain, excessive sweating and tiredness.

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The story spread across Thai social media over the weekend, with commenters praising the doctor for remaining observant while off duty. Others congratulated Ford for following the advice and wished him a smooth recovery.

Ford later updated his followers to say he had found the doctor. He thanked people who shared his post and offered encouragement, and wished everyone good health.

He did not publicly disclose the doctor’s identity, respecting her privacy.

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