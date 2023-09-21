Design disability disaster: Thailand’s online critique on wheelchair walkway accessibility

Photo courtesy of @RedSkullxxx (Twitter/X)

The online community in Thailand is buzzing with criticism, following the sharing of a photo depicting a poorly designed walkway for people with disabilities. The image shows a sign for a wheelchair-accessible route set in the middle of a narrow, uneven pavement, blocked by an electricity pole. Frustratingly, the location has not been named.

Online users are urging local authorities to inspect the site and address the issue, as the path is clearly unsuitable for its intended users.

The image showcases a sign for a walkway for people with disabilities, installed on a footpath. However, the sign is set in the middle of a narrow and uneven pavement, obstructed by an electricity pole. This picture reignited discussions on social media platforms about the significant obstacles that people with disabilities, especially those using wheelchairs or those with visual impairments, have to face in their daily lives.

The Twitter page @RedSkullxxx posted the image along with a caption that roughly translates to “…I want to see the face of the person who put up this sign.” This sarcastic remark highlights the irony of the situation, where a pathway meant to aid people with disabilities ends up being a hindrance due to the poor planning and execution of its design.

The post has garnered widespread attention, with netizens voicing their harsh criticism of the ill-conceived footpath. They are calling out for those in power to inspect the veracity of the situation and to provide assistance in resolving the issue.

This incident is not an isolated one. There have been numerous instances where images highlighting the plight of people with disabilities have been shared online, revealing the everyday struggles they face due to poorly designed public facilities.

The backlash against such infrastructural oversights is a call to action for better planning and implementation of facilities that cater to the needs of all citizens, irrespective of their physical abilities.

