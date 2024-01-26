Thai authorities dismantle fake RosDee seasoning ring, arrest five

Authorities have cracked down on a fake seasoning powder factory, arresting five suspects and revealing a Chinese investor behind the operation. The counterfeit goods, bearing the brand name RosDee, were seized across three provinces.

A significant counterfeit seasoning operation has been dismantled by the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) of Thailand, following coordinated raids across Bangkok, Nonthaburi, and Ayutthaya provinces. The sweep resulted in the apprehension of five individuals suspected of manufacturing and distributing fake seasoning products under the well-known brand RosDee. Initial investigations have pointed to the involvement of a Chinese financier, prompting authorities to expand their probe to apprehend the investor for prosecution.

The raids, which took place on January 25, were led by the Economic Crime Suppression Division (ECD) of the CIB. Acting on a complaint filed by a legal representative of the victim company, police launched an investigation into reports from consumers about the circulation of counterfeit RosDee seasoning powder in the market.

The locations targeted in the operation included a site on Kalapapruek Road in the Bang Wa area of Bangkok, a warehouse in the Bang Khu Wat sub-district of Bang Bua Thong district in Nonthaburi province, and a residence in the Ban Ma sub-district of Bang Sai district in Ayutthaya province. The operation was executed under the authority of a court-issued search warrant for intellectual property infringement.

The search yielded a large haul of counterfeit goods, including 33,405 sachets of fake seasoning powder, 30,840 empty sachets for packaging, and 3,367 boxes of counterfeit branded goods. In addition to the fake products, authorities also seized 23 items of production equipment, including weighing scales and sachet sealing machines, along with 1,768 sachets of flavouring agents weighing five kilograms each. The total value of the seized items was estimated to be over two million baht (US$55,939), reported KhaoSod.

Both the manufacturing site and the storage facility were found to be in unsanitary conditions, raising further concerns about public health risks. Upon interrogation, the five suspects claimed ownership of the counterfeit products. However, the investigators were sceptical of these claims, as intelligence gathered during the investigation suggested the presence of a Chinese investor behind the operation. The police are now intensifying their efforts to track down and prosecute the real owner behind this illicit business.

The crackdown on counterfeit goods not only protects consumers from substandard products but also safeguards the integrity of established brands. The ongoing investigation demonstrates the authorities’ commitment to combatting economic crimes and ensuring that those responsible are held accountable.

