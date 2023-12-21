Thai artist’s ethical odyssey: Morals across time and culture

Photo courtesy of The Nation

In a riveting solo exhibition, Thai artist Sakarin Krue-On intricately weaves the tapestry of human morality, transcending temporal and cultural confines.

Rather than a scathing critique of progress or tradition, his art masterfully unveils the intricate web of consequences arising from our choices, encouraging introspection on the pivotal moments where good and evil collide, irrespective of cultural or temporal backdrops.

At the heart of Sakarin’s profound exhibit, Monument of an Awakening Era stands tall—an arresting spectacle featuring white porcelain deer antlers emerging from a foreboding basin of water. This arresting installation serves as a stark reminder of the collateral damage caused by human greed, propelling magnificent creatures towards extinction and sounding a dire alarm for our imperilled habitat. It beckons us to shoulder the responsibility for our actions and strive towards a brighter, more conscientious future.

Swinging from the ceiling is Upside Down, a colossal tapestry that unravels a composition inspired by an ancient Indian miniature—a gripping tiger-hunting scene. Yet, the flip side of the tapestry is embroidered with a single powerful word—Ethic. This duality encapsulates a rich exploration of cultural heritage and ethics, using symbolic motifs to provoke contemplation on the consequences of human actions in the dynamic interplay between tradition and modernity.

Enter Kra-Tua Taeng Seua, A Tiger Hunt, a mesmerising video installation inspired by a venerable Thai folktale. This piece masterfully blurs the boundaries between the tangible and virtual realms, beckoning viewers to delve into the layers of meaning within the folklore while pondering the fluidity of cultural narratives and shared experiences, reported The Nation.

Amidst the gallery stands the enigmatic Lotus Pod—a profound representation of the delicate yet potent lotus flower, a Buddhist symbol of spirituality. However, its stark and angular form eerily mirrors a bullet, symbolising the inherent contradiction between Thailand’s pacifist cultural and religious ideals and the unyielding structures of contemporary society.

Sakarin revealed the struggles the exhibition faced.

“This solo exhibition faced numerous hurdles, with the shadow of the Covid-19 pandemic causing its postponement for years.”

Undeterred, the showcase unfolds in temporary exhibition rooms 1 & 2 at the privately owned Museum of Contemporary Arts on Kamphaeng Phet 6 Road in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district. Doors open daily except Monday, from 10am to 6pm, offering a mesmerising journey through the intricate maze of human morality until January 23.