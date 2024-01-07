Thai army chief refutes claims of cultural persecution in southern provinces

Picture courtesy of Bangkok Post

The Chief of the Fourth Army Region, 54 year old Santi Sakuntanak, has refuted accusations that the Thai army has been legally pursuing youths from the provinces of Yala, Pattani, and Narathiwat for merely donning traditional Malay attire at a fair celebrating Malay culture. He clarified that those summoned to court were implicated in separatist activities and prominently exhibited the emblem of the Barisan Revolusi Nasional Melayu-Patani (BRN), a separatist movement.

“Allegations of these youths being persecuted for celebrating their culture are baseless. In fact, we have previously organised a Malay costume contest at the fair with no objections. This demonstrates our support for the local people of the far South in proudly expressing their cultural identities,” Santi informed.

Simultaneously, the army chief urged those spreading misinformation about the youth to cease their actions.

Pramote Promin, the 47 year old spokesperson for the 4th Region Army, stated that specific groups have been exploiting the Malay culture fair for their agendas. He revealed that some participants introduced a poem-reading activity where separatist messages were spread, while others adorned the fairgrounds with BRN flags and chanted slogans for an independent Patani, reported Bangkok Post.

The fair has also been a point of contention for politicians, with some facing backlash for their attendance at the event due to its suspected links to the separatist movement.

Kannavee Suebsang, a Fair Party list-MP familiar with several youths facing court summons, maintained that there were no BRN flags displayed at the previous year’s fair. He, alongside House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha, had been present at the event.

Kannavee revealed that most individuals summoned to court in association with alleged sedition at the Southern Fair were the event’s organisers. “These individuals had met with representatives from the 4th Region Army and agreed to adhere to all legal parameters. However, they were later accused by the same army chief, leaving many perplexed,” Kannavee shared.

Follow us on :













Kannavee also expressed doubts about the timing of the alleged misconduct, suspecting that it pertains to cultural activities conducted in the years 2022 and last year, as the court summons did not specify a date.

In conclusion, Kannavee reiterated his stance, stating, “No BRN flags were waved at the last fair.”