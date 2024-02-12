Thai, US officials to discuss cybersecurity following call scam outbreak

A cybersecurity discussion is on the agenda between Thai Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, as a result of call scammers fraudulently using the names of Thai diplomats. This issue was brought to light during a meeting with Thai officials at the Thai embassy in Washington DC, according to the Thai ambassador to the United States, Tanee Sangrat.

These fraudulent callers have allegedly impersonated representatives from the Thai consulate-general in Los Angeles and the Thai embassy while targeting potential victims. With the United States leading in cybersecurity, Ambassador Sangrat confirmed that Minister Parnpree intends to address this issue in the upcoming meeting with Secretary Blinken.

Furthermore, the matter is expected to feature during Minister Parnpree’s meeting with Chris Van Hollen, who is part of the Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on East Asia, The Pacific and International Cybersecurity Policy. The intention is to put an end to these fraudulent activities that tarnish the reputation of Thai diplomats and potentially endanger unsuspecting victims, said Ambassador Sangrat.

“Call scammers had repeatedly claimed to represent the Thai consulate-general in Los Angeles and the Thai embassy when they called potential victims.”

Ambassador Sangrat added this is a clear indication of the severity of these fraudulent activities and the need for urgent intervention in the cybersecurity sphere, reported Bangkok Post.

The US and Thailand are set to engage in high-level talks on several topics today, February 12, including a focus on the Myanmar crisis, a strengthening of their security partnership, and regional connectivity through Thailand’s Land Bridge project. Foreign Affairs Minister Parnpree, who embarked on his official visit to the US on Saturday, will meet with his American counterpart and other influential figures in the US administration.

The visit, facilitated by an invitation from Blinken, includes meetings with Senators Chris Van Hollen and Tammy Duckworth, Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, and Senior Advisor for Energy and Investment Amos Hochstein.