Thai and Myanmar authorities collaborate to repatriate deceived Thai workers

Picture courtesy of Dailynews

A collaborative effort between Thai and Myanmar authorities is in progress to return 120 Thai nationals to their homeland, according to Kanchana Patarachok, the spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry. This group, consisting of 90 men and 30 women, was reportedly deceived into employment in Laukkaing, located in the northern sector of Myanmar’s Shan State, on the Chinese border, by an online gang.

The specifics of their jobs were not initially disclosed. Kanchana informed that Mongkol Wisitstump, the Thai envoy in Yangon, communicated with the Foreign Ministry on Saturday. He reported that the embassy worked in conjunction with the Foreign Ministry of Myanmar, Laukkaing’s immigration office in Shan State, and other Myanmar agencies to ensure the safe evacuation of the Thai nationals from the town, reported KhaoSod.

On Saturday at 9pm, the Thai Embassy confirmed that it had managed to remove a total of 120 Thais from Laukkaing. The Myanmar army provided them with accommodation and meals.

The embassy asked the Myanmar authorities for the identities of the 120 Thais and urged Laukkaing’s immigration office to locate and assist any other Thai nationals potentially still present in the town.

Kanchana further explained that ongoing discussions with Myanmar authorities regarding the repatriation of Thai nationals are taking place at the embassy. She suggested that the returnees might travel back to the kingdom either by air from Yangon or by land from Tachilek to the Mae Sai district in Chiang Rai.

