Thai Airways unveils new route to India’s Kochi

Thai Airways (THAI) made its intentions known to operate flights to Southwest India, by applying to India’s civil aviation authorities to introduce a brand-new route from Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport to Kochi in Kerala.

Scheduled to take off in April, the airline plans three weekly flights. Renowned for its impeccable service, THAI is set to dispatch its A320-200, exclusively configured for a single economy class, on this eagerly anticipated route. The inaugural flight is pencilled in for April 2, marking the start of THAI’s summer timetable that spans from March 31 to October 31.

Departing from Bangkok late at night on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday, the outbound TG347 is set to touch down in Kochi shortly after midnight, creating a convenient and exciting travel option. Meanwhile, the return journey, TG348, promises a swift and comfortable passage from Kochi to Bangkok on Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday.

While these flights are still in the provisional timetable stage, with OAG distributing preliminary information, eager travellers will have to hold their excitement a bit longer. Bookings are not yet open on THAI’s official website or popular independent booking platforms like Trip.com, reported TTR Weekly.

Kochi, known as the Queen of the Arabian Sea, is set to become the eighth jewel in the THAI Indian crown. Nestled on the Lakshadweep Sea coast, this vibrant port city is the most populous in Kerala state and boasts a rich history along with a myriad of attractions.

From the charming old town of Fort Kochi, adorned with colourful heritage buildings, and colonial bungalows, to the 16th century Mattancherry Palace showcasing the grandeur of Kochi Rajas, the city promises a rich tapestry of cultural experiences.

The Kerala Folklore Museum invites visitors to delve into the traditions and art forms of the region, while Cherai Beach beckons with its pristine golden sands and water sports. For those seeking a mesmerising traditional dance form, the Kerala Kathakali Centre promises an unforgettable performance. Immerse yourself in the contemporary art scene at the David Hall Gallery & Cafe, showcasing works by local and international artists.