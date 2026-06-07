Thai Airways unveils Junior Sky Explorers mascots for young travellers

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Thai Airways unveiled its new “Junior Sky Explorers” mascot group on June 6 at the “Rak Khun Tao Fah 2569” event, held at Sphere Gallery 1, EmSphere Shopping Mall in Bangkok from June 4 to 7. The launch aims to enhance travel experiences for young passengers and appeal to modern families.

Kittipong Sarasomboon, chief commercial officer of Thai Airways, said the Junior Sky Explorers are the airline’s first mascot group created specifically for young travellers. Inspired by animals familiar to Thai culture, the characters are designed to bring joy and connection to children and families. The initiative is planned to extend into in-flight entertainment, licensed products, and experiential tourism, contributing to long-term revenue.

The concept centres on the theme “Dream Big, Fly Far,” intended to inspire younger generations and reinforce that every great journey begins with a small dream. Thai Airways hopes the mascots will serve as friends and sources of courage for children exploring the world.

The five characters are “Benja,” a brave fighting cock from Phitsanulok; “Aiyara,” a warm-hearted elephant from Surin; “Wila,” an elegant Siamese cat from Ayutthaya; “Tui,” a loyal water buffalo from Phatthalung; and “Rika,” a clever myna bird from Songkhla. Each reflects a distinct Thai regional identity while sharing a common goal of encouraging young people to travel and discover the world. The airline plans to extend the characters into souvenirs and Sky Junior cards for young Royal Orchid Plus members.

The initiative is part of a broader strategy to build customer engagement from an early age. Thai Airways currently has over 33,000 young Royal Orchid Plus members, with more than 300,000 child passengers flying annually. The airline plans to develop travel routes for young adventurers through Royal Orchid Holidays, linking each mascot’s story to its originating province to promote domestic tourism and deepen brand connection with passengers, reported KhaoSod.