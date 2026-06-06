Thai Airways to resume Bangkok-Amsterdam flights in July

Photo courtesy of Somchai Poomlard via Bangkok Post

Thai Airways International (THAI) will reinstate its direct flights between Bangkok and Amsterdam from July 1, as part of its push to strengthen connections between Thailand and Europe.

The announcement came during THAI’s annual customer appreciation event, “Rak Khun Tao Fah 2026,” held at Emsphere on Friday.

Kittiphong Sansomboon, THAI’s chief commercial officer, said the Amsterdam route relaunch reflects the airline’s commitment to meeting rising passenger demand while improving convenience for travellers.

“The event ‘Rak Khun Tao Fah 2026’ offers THAI an opportunity to thank our customers, Royal Orchid Plus members, and business partners for their loyalty and trust over our 66-year history,” he said.

Kittiphong added that the Amsterdam service will expand THAI’s network, offering better connectivity for both leisure and business travellers as global travel continues its recovery.

Alongside the route relaunch, THAI unveiled a range of initiatives to boost customer engagement, including exclusive travel packages through Royal Orchid Holidays, enhanced Royal Orchid Plus benefits, and promotional campaigns.

Over 3,000 prizes valued at more than 3 million baht are up for grabs, including business-class flights to Amsterdam.

The four-day event also showcases products from THAI Sky Shop, THAI Sky Duty Free, and Puff & Pie, alongside promotions from nine financial institution partners, reported Bangkok Post.

In another separate news, Thai Airways has celebrated a historic milestone after Pannathon “Bam” Thanrungrueangchai became the airline’s first female pilot in more than 66 years of operations. She operated flight TG564 from Bangkok to Hanoi on June 1, flying an Airbus A320-200. Pannathon trained at King Mongkut’s Institute of Technology Ladkrabang and the Asia Aviation Academy, and spent more than four years as a co-pilot before joining Thai Airways. Senior executives attended to mark the occasion. The airline said it hoped her achievement would inspire women to pursue aviation careers. Some social media users noted that other carriers have had female pilots for years.