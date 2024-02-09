Thai Airways takes flight with new Boeing 787 jets

Photo courtesy of Reuters

Thai Airways soared to new heights with a firm order for 45 Boeing 787 jets, potentially boosting the deal to around 80 aircraft, in response to the escalating demand for international travel, according to industry sources.

The deal, set to be formally unveiled later this month, has already been reflected in Boeing’s published order backlog as a contract for 45 planes with an undisclosed customer. Boeing declined to comment on the matter and referred questions to Thai Airways, which has not yet issued a response.

The aircraft will be powered by engines from GE Aerospace, a significant shift considering Thai Airways’ longstanding partnership with Great Britain’s Rolls-Royce. This move marks a new chapter for the Asian carrier and a win for GE, as the airline currently operates Rolls-Royce engines on its existing 787s, according to the sources.

Industry sources have indicated that engine negotiations spilt over to the choice of the aeroplane, revealing that Thai Airways’ decision to reject the Airbus A350 in favour of the 787 was partly influenced by disagreements over engine maintenance pricing with Rolls-Royce, reported Reuters.

Rolls-Royce, GE, and Airbus have all declined to comment on the matter.

In related news, Thai Airways addressed a recent incident at Chiang Mai Airport where a Canadian passenger’s attempt to open an aircraft door while waiting for takeoff caused several flights to circle without being able to land. The disruption occurred on Wednesday, February 7, leading to temporary chaos as flights were unable to touch down at the airport.

Chiang Mai Airport experienced significant disruption when the 40 year old passenger reportedly in a state of panic, tried to open the door of a plane preparing to depart. This action halted the departure of flight TG121, scheduled to leave Chiang Mai at 9.05pm, and kept the aircraft on runway head 36 in Chiang Mai for a period.