Thai Airways reiterates ban on shopping couriers

Thai Airways has reiterated that employees are strictly prohibited from transporting items for other people or acting as couriers, following the arrest of one of its flight attendants in Australia over alleged heroin smuggling.

Chuntarica Jotikasthira, Thai Airways’ chief human resources officer, said on Hone Krasae that the employee was immediately suspended after the airline learned of the arrest. The company has also established a committee to conduct a fact-finding and disciplinary investigation.

She said the airline’s disciplinary process is separate from the criminal investigation being conducted by Australian officials. Thai Airways will instead determine whether the employee breached the company’s work regulations.

She stressed that the airline has a clear policy prohibiting employees from acting as couriers for others under any circumstances. Even transporting an ordinary item, such as a lipstick, for someone else constitutes a breach of company regulations and is considered serious disciplinary misconduct.

As a result, the airline’s investigation will focus primarily on whether the employee agreed to transport an item for another person, regardless of the outcome of the criminal proceedings.

Chuntarica said the airline believes the case was an individual incident. Hone Krasae reported that preliminary checks found no irregularities in any roster-swap request, with the flight attendant travelling according to her normal schedule.

Thai Airways, she added, has a strict employee screening process, including criminal background checks before recruitment and every three years thereafter to renew crew member cards (CMC) required for flights to Europe.

According to Chuntarica, no irregularities were found in the employee’s background before the incident. She said any disciplinary action would comply with labour protection laws, ensuring the employee has an opportunity to explain the circumstances before any final decision is made.

As Thai Airways continues its internal disciplinary investigation, Thai and Australian authorities say they have identified key figures in the suspected drug network behind the alleged heroin smuggling case. Arrests in Thailand are expected within days.