Thai Airways reiterates ban on shopping couriers

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 2, 2026, 2:18 PM
242 1 minute read
Thai Airways reiterates ban on shopping couriers | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Hone Krasae

Thai Airways has reiterated that employees are strictly prohibited from transporting items for other people or acting as couriers, following the arrest of one of its flight attendants in Australia over alleged heroin smuggling.

Chuntarica Jotikasthira, Thai Airways’ chief human resources officer, said on Hone Krasae that the employee was immediately suspended after the airline learned of the arrest. The company has also established a committee to conduct a fact-finding and disciplinary investigation.

She said the airline’s disciplinary process is separate from the criminal investigation being conducted by Australian officials. Thai Airways will instead determine whether the employee breached the company’s work regulations.

Thai Airways reiterates its ban on shopping couriers after a flight attendant's arrest in Australia over alleged heroin smuggling.
Photo via Hone Krasae

She stressed that the airline has a clear policy prohibiting employees from acting as couriers for others under any circumstances. Even transporting an ordinary item, such as a lipstick, for someone else constitutes a breach of company regulations and is considered serious disciplinary misconduct.

As a result, the airline’s investigation will focus primarily on whether the employee agreed to transport an item for another person, regardless of the outcome of the criminal proceedings.

Chuntarica said the airline believes the case was an individual incident. Hone Krasae reported that preliminary checks found no irregularities in any roster-swap request, with the flight attendant travelling according to her normal schedule.

Thai Airways denies shipping F-35 parts to Israel amid protests
Photo via Bornil Amin on Unsplash

Thai Airways, she added, has a strict employee screening process, including criminal background checks before recruitment and every three years thereafter to renew crew member cards (CMC) required for flights to Europe.

Related Articles

According to Chuntarica, no irregularities were found in the employee’s background before the incident. She said any disciplinary action would comply with labour protection laws, ensuring the employee has an opportunity to explain the circumstances before any final decision is made.

As Thai Airways continues its internal disciplinary investigation, Thai and Australian authorities say they have identified key figures in the suspected drug network behind the alleged heroin smuggling case. Arrests in Thailand are expected within days.

Latest Thailand News
Chon Buri father allegedly turns blind eye to abuse of his 3 children | Thaiger Thailand News

Chon Buri father allegedly turns blind eye to abuse of his 3 children

18 minutes ago
Thai Airways reiterates ban on shopping couriers | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai Airways reiterates ban on shopping couriers

53 minutes ago
Injured Finnish man rides motorcycle to Pattaya police station for help | Thaiger Thailand News

Injured Finnish man rides motorcycle to Pattaya police station for help

2 hours ago
Pickup driven by 11 year old hits monks in Mukdahan, five dead | Thaiger Thailand News

Pickup driven by 11 year old hits monks in Mukdahan, five dead

2 hours ago
The importance of showing up &#8211; in AI search | Thaiger Search Engine Optimisation (SEO)

The importance of showing up – in AI search

2 hours ago
Flight attendant heroin case damages Thailand&#8217;s reputation, Anutin says | Thaiger Thailand News

Flight attendant heroin case damages Thailand’s reputation, Anutin says

3 hours ago
Police warn shopping couriers of drug risk, citing past case of heroin in cushions | Thaiger Thailand News

Police warn shopping couriers of drug risk, citing past case of heroin in cushions

3 hours ago
5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (July 3 to 5) | Thaiger Things To Do

5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (July 3 to 5)

4 hours ago
Israeli group opens Secular House on Koh Pha Ngan as Chabad alternative | Thaiger Thailand News

Israeli group opens Secular House on Koh Pha Ngan as Chabad alternative

4 hours ago
Thai man with drug record murders innocent local in Trat | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man with drug record murders innocent local in Trat

4 hours ago
Nominee-run Chinese recycling plants leaked toxic waste across Thailand | Thaiger Economy News

Nominee-run Chinese recycling plants leaked toxic waste across Thailand

5 hours ago
Task force closes in on network after flight attendant&#8217;s heroin arrest | Thaiger Thailand News

Task force closes in on network after flight attendant’s heroin arrest

5 hours ago
Foreigner attacks Phuket tuk tuk driver after fare dispute | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreigner attacks Phuket tuk tuk driver after fare dispute

5 hours ago
Two Uzbek nationals arrested with cannabis haul at Phuket Airport | Thaiger Thailand News

Two Uzbek nationals arrested with cannabis haul at Phuket Airport

6 hours ago
Thai King, Queen concludes France visit with Airbus stop | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai King, Queen concludes France visit with Airbus stop

6 hours ago
Thai woman denies stealing diamond bracelet worth 300,000 baht | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai woman denies stealing diamond bracelet worth 300,000 baht

22 hours ago
Thailand, Malaysia plan September southern peace talks | Thaiger South Thailand News

Thailand, Malaysia plan September southern peace talks

22 hours ago
Married Thai man confesses adultery after break-in by mentally ill lover | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Married Thai man confesses adultery after break-in by mentally ill lover

22 hours ago
Nearly 100 monkeys escape from Lopburi enclosure | Thaiger Thailand News

Nearly 100 monkeys escape from Lopburi enclosure

22 hours ago
Monk denies involvement in death of mentally ill Thai man | Thaiger South Thailand News

Monk denies involvement in death of mentally ill Thai man

23 hours ago
Laos returns 24 Thais over alleged call centre scam links | Thaiger Thailand News

Laos returns 24 Thais over alleged call centre scam links

23 hours ago
Thailand tops Asia, ranks ninth worldwide for retirement | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand tops Asia, ranks ninth worldwide for retirement

1 day ago
Woman caught on CCTV taking diamond bracelet accidentally dropped in Bangkok mall | Thaiger Bangkok News

Woman caught on CCTV taking diamond bracelet accidentally dropped in Bangkok mall

1 day ago
Thai Airways brings back nonstop Bangkok to Amsterdam flights after 28 years | Thaiger Hot News

Thai Airways brings back nonstop Bangkok to Amsterdam flights after 28 years

1 day ago
Phuket taxi driver praised for offering free ride to tourists | Thaiger Thailand News

Phuket taxi driver praised for offering free ride to tourists

1 day ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 2, 2026, 2:18 PM
242 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.