Thai Airways reveals deal details with Nepal Airlines

Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) and Thai Airways have sealed a deal that’s set to rewrite the rules of the sky.

The dramatic agreement sees Thai Airways handing over the keys—well, make that 80 vital ground handling materials—to NAC, sparking whispers of a new era in their collaboration.

The official signing ceremony, orchestrated by NAC’s Executive Chairman Ubaraj Adhikari and Thai Airways’ Head of Western and Middle East Affairs, Narintorn Sukkasiam, has set the stage for a dynamic shift. Adhikari, brimming with confidence, lauded Thai Airways’ seasoned self-ground handling expertise at Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA). In a move of true partnership, Thai Airways has now chosen to commercially handle ground services in tandem with NAC.

Ramesh Poudel, the eloquent spokesperson for NAC, expressed the strategic importance of this exchange, solidifying NAC’s ground handling prowess.

“This transfer of 80 essential materials marks a decisive step towards fortifying NAC’s position in the aviation landscape.”

The visionary move hasn’t gone unnoticed, with Poudel addressing the elephant in the room—Thai Airways’ response to criticisms and questions surrounding their operations. This strategic alliance unfolds hot on the heels of the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN)’s game-changing decision on December 1, exclusively entrusting ground handling contracts to NAC through competitive processes, reported My Republica.

The decision has stirred a tempest among NAC employees, who have formed a trade union struggle committee in response.

