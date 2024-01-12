Thai Airways soars back to Milan and Oslo after a four-year break

Photo courtesy of Simple Flying

Thai Airways (THAI) is ready to conquer the European skies, reviving services to Milan Malpensa Airport and Oslo Gardermoen Airport after a four-year hiatus.

The Bangkok – Milan route will be graced by the sleek Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, flaunting 298 seats across two classes. Meanwhile, the Bangkok – Oslo journey will witness the grandeur of the Boeing 777-300ER, a majestic bird boasting 348 seats and a lavish mix of economy and business class.

Embarking on this European escapade, the THAI timetable reveals a meticulous dance in the skies. TG904 will make midnight departures from Bangkok at 12.40am ICT, touching down in Milan at 7.35am CET. The return leg, TG941, will take off from Milan at 2.05pm, landing back in Bangkok at 5.55am the following day.

Under the banner of TH954, THAI will whisk passengers away from Bangkok at 12.55am ICT, delivering them to Norway at 7.25am CET. The return flight, TG955 takes off from Oslo at 2.15pm CET, touching down in Bangkok at 6.15am IST the following morning.

From March 31, THAI promises a medley of revived services and increased frequencies. Bookings are yet to open, but prepare for the resumption of the Bangkok and Bandaranaike International Airport connection, with A320s taking the stage. Daily flights at Ninoy Aquino International Airport are set to double with the grandeur of 777s and A350s.

Frequencies to Taipei’s Taoyuan International Airport and Narita Airport in Tokyo will soar from two to three daily, promising a seamless journey for avid travellers.

Despite the loss of ITA Airways’ JFK connection, a diverse cast of Middle Eastern and Asian operators, including THAI, are set to paint the skies. Milan retains its direct North American link with Air Canada, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, La Compagnie, Neos, United Airlines, and the grand entrance of Emirates deploying its three-class Airbus A380 from February 1, reported Simple Flying.

Cathay Pacific from its Hong Kong hub promises an April boost to Milan frequencies, elevating from three to four weekly services.

Turkmenistan Airlines debuts with weekly flights from Ashgabat to Milan on March 6, while the all-business class luxury airline Beond connects Milan with the Maldives’ Velana International Airport in late March.