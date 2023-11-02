Thai Airways launches direct flights from Bangkok to Istanbul

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post.

Thai Airways International (THAI) is set to start direct flights from Bangkok to Istanbul on December 1, marking a significant expansion of its international flight network. The announcement was officially made in a recent launch ceremony, presided over by the Chairperson of THAI Plan Administrators, Piyasvasti Amranand, and the Ambassador of the Republic of Turkiye to Thailand, Serap Ersoy.

The outbound flight from Suvarnabhumi International Airport is slated to take off at 11.45pm, reaching Istanbul at 6.05am local time the following day. In contrast, the return flight will depart Istanbul at 4.30pm and touch down in Bangkok at 5.35pm the next day.

The introduction of direct flights between Bangkok and Istanbul is anticipated to bolster THAI’s connectivity and cargo capacity, not only in the Asia-Pacific region but also in Africa and other regions. The Thai flag carrier believes this move will stimulate investment, promote economic exchange, and enhance transport links between Thailand and Turkiye.

Turkiye, being a significant gateway to Eastern Europe, is believed to reap substantial benefits from this development, reported Bangkok Post.

In a bid to encourage patronage of the new route, THAI has entered a partnership with Mastercard. The collaboration will provide discounts to customers who purchase tickets using a Mastercard-branded credit card on THAI’s official website. The promotion will be in effect until the end of the month, covering travel bookings between December 1 and March 31.

In related news, THAI reported a surge in bookings on its European and Australian routes for the fourth quarter of this year, signalling a robust recovery for the airline even amid an ongoing pandemic. Despite the broader global economic slowdown and the Israel-Hamas war, these routes have witnessed heavy bookings.

However, the Chinese market remains slow, possibly due to various factors including domestic economic challenges and security concerns about Thailand. Read more about this story HERE.

